Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Admits Deshaun Watson Trade Was A ‘Big Swing And Miss’

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has finally admitted that the team made a costly mistake in trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Speaking at the NFL’s annual spring meetings, Haslam acknowledged that the franchise took a “big swing and miss” with Watson, a move that has significantly impacted the team both on and off the field.

Browns Struggle with Watson Trade Fallout

The Browns’ trade for Watson was controversial from the start. The quarterback faced an 11-game suspension in his first season with Cleveland due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. When he was available to play, Watson failed to meet expectations, struggling with injuries and inconsistent performances. Over two seasons, he endured multiple season-ending injuries, including a shoulder issue in 2023 and a second Achilles tear in January 2025.

Haslam admitted that the franchise is still working to recover from the trade, which cost them significant draft capital. “We thought we had the quarterback, we didn’t, and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole,” Haslam said, as reported by The Cleveland Plain Dealer. He took full responsibility alongside his wife and co-owner Dee Haslam, stating, “Hold us accountable.”

Browns’ Future at Quarterback Still Unclear

The Browns, holding the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, have yet to commit to selecting a quarterback. Despite the team’s struggles at the position, Haslam stated they would not force a selection unless they truly believe in a prospect. Meanwhile, the Browns signed former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is expected to compete for the starting role.

Watson remains on the roster due to his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, which was restructured but still presents financial challenges for the team. His availability for 2025 remains uncertain following his latest Achilles injury. However, signs point to the Browns preparing for life beyond Watson.

Browns Move Forward After Controversial Era

Haslam’s admission is a rare acknowledgment of failure in a league where teams often double down on high-profile investments. The Browns’ handling of Watson, from the initial trade to their continued faith in him despite poor performances, has drawn criticism. Fans and analysts questioned why Watson wasn’t benched earlier, particularly as his play ranked among the worst in the league.

As the franchise looks to recover from the Watson era, the focus now shifts to the upcoming draft and the team’s long-term quarterback strategy. Whether they find their next franchise leader in 2025 or beyond, the Browns will need to make smarter decisions to rebuild their brand and competitiveness in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns’ gamble on Deshaun Watson has proven to be one of the most costly mistakes in recent NFL history. Jimmy Haslam’s admission of the misstep is a step toward accountability, but the team now faces the challenge of rebuilding both its roster and reputation. With the No. 2 pick in the draft and new quarterback options emerging, the Browns’ next move will be crucial in shaping their future.

