Premier League on Tuesday said that the clubs suffered £700m in losses last season due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll on sports across the globe and brought sporting events to a standstill. Although sports resumed after a hiatus, it returned to action slowly because of concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.

The league’s comments came after the United Kingdom government decided to put the plans on hold for the return of fans in the stadium due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Premier League also expressed disappointment over the decision, saying that “The Premier League notes the Government’s announcement today and while the health of the nation must remain everyone’s priority, we are disappointed that the safe return of supporters to matches has been postponed.”

According to Goal.com, the fans will not be permitted in the stadiums for Premier League matches as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has predicted that new government restrictions designed to contain the spread of coronavirus could be in place for the next six months.

The league further stated that it will, along with the clubs, continue work with the government to bring supporters safely back into grounds “as soon as possible.” “While there is a current pause in a date for fans returning to sports venues, the Premier League and our clubs will not slow down in our preparations for providing safe, bio-secure environments. We will continue to work with Government to bring supporters safely back into grounds as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Earlier on September 17, Premier League had urged the government to remain committed to the October 1 date for the controlled return of fans to sporting venues.

“Taking into account the high safety standards which will be set by the Premier League in conjunction with the relevant public authorities, the League and clubs urge Government to remain committed to the 1 October date for the controlled return of fans to sporting venues,” the league had said.

