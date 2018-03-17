Roberto Mancini, who had stellar seasons with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Premier League club Manchester City has shared his desire to coach Italy. Sharing his obvious special bond with the national side, Mancini said it's ascertained for every manager to his national team when in abroad. After Gian Peiro Venturo's sacking, many high profile names including the likes of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Mancini himself were speculated as the possible replacement of former Sampdoria and Napoli boss.

Former Inter Milan and Zenith head coach Roberto Mancini has shared his desire to coach his national team as he finds coaching Italy as an extraordinary thing. Italy sacked Gian Piero Venturo after he failed to seal a berth for the Gli Azzurri in the upcoming Russia FIFA World Cup. After Gian Peiro Venturo’s sacking, many high profile names including the likes of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Mancini himself were speculated as the possible replacement of former Sampdoria and Napoli boss. The four times FIFA World Cup winners in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 witnessed a failure in qualification for the first time since 1958 under Gian Piero Venturo’s maiden spell as Italy’s head coach.

The Italian witnessed a shocking exit at the hands of Sweden in the FIFA World Cup Russia qualifiers last year. Mancini, who is concerned about Italy’s current position, revealed that he can fancy his chances of being the head coach of his national side in future. Sharing his obvious special bond with the national side, Mancini said it’s ascertained for every manager to his national team when in abroad. “When you’re abroad you always miss your country,” the former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss was quoted as saying in his interview with Sky Italia.

Mancini, who is currently managing Russian giants Zenit Saint Petersburg has won a Serie A league title and four Coppa Italia titles with Sampdoria as a player revealed that whenever he see his national team playing, it takes him back to the past glory days of 70s and the 80s.”You see the national team playing and it takes you back to the past, the 70s and the 80s, with great emotion,” Mancini was quoted as saying. “You never know in life, I think that coaching Italy one day would be an extraordinary thing,” he added.

