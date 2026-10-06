LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence

Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence

Coco Gauff faced racial abuse on social media after her controversial China Open 2026 victory over Chinese teenager Sun Xinran. Gauff defended her point replay challenge, clarified the incident, and highlighted the ongoing fight against racism and online abuse in tennis.

Coco Gauff faced racial abuse after replaying a point against China's Sun Xinran. Image Credit: X/@CocoGauff
Coco Gauff faced racial abuse after replaying a point against China's Sun Xinran. Image Credit: X/@CocoGauff

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 11:20 IST

China Open 2026: Coco Gauff reported that she endured a tremendous amount of racial harassment on social media following her victory over local teenager Sun Xinran at the China Open on Monday, a match that ignited an online controversy due to a replayed point.

The American won 7-5 6-1 to reach the fourth round, but was targeted after stopping play during a crucial point in the first set, raising her hand to complain about a flickering advertising board just as Sun was about to put away a winner.

You Might Be Interested In

Coco Gauff Receives Racial Slur Messages After Controversial Point Replay



After a video review, the umpire ordered the point to be replayed. Gauff won the replayed point and held serve for 5-5 before cruising to victory against the Chinese 16-year-old. Gauff, 22, said she had received a barrage of abusive messages on social media after the match.

“You can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist,” Gauff, who is Black, said on X early on Tuesday in reply to a post containing a racial slur.

“The amount of racist comments/direct messages I’ve received in the last few hours is insane. Lastly, I’m not a cheater or a thief,” the American further added,

WTA Focus on Fight Against Racism

The WTA has made efforts to tackle the issue of online abuse by introducing an AI-powered system which monitors thousands of players and officials on social media. A study by the WTA and World Tennis showed players were subjected to over 12,000 abusive posts and messages on social media in 2025, up from 8,000 posts a year earlier.

Coco Gauff Issues Clarification After China Open 2026 Controversy

Gauff also explained that she was following the rules when she challenged the point. Players are allowed to request video reviews of select judgment calls, including claims a distraction may have interfered with play.

The American said she had spoken to Sun about the point at the end of the match.

“Xinran’s an incredible talent and player, I apologised for the situation at the end of the match and she completely understood,” she wrote.

“I didn’t like to see her so emotional as I’ve been there and I really understand what it’s like but this is the beginning of an incredible career. It was an honour to share the court in front of her home crowd.”

Also Read: China Open 2026 Final: Check Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur Head-to-Head Record, Live Streaming, Winner Prediction And More

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence
Tags: china open 2026Coco GauffSun Xinran

RELATED News

Harmanpreet Kaur Captaincy Record: From Historic World Cup Glory To Asian Games Gold, All Her Major Achievements As India Captain

Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Women Captain: Will Smriti Mandhana Lead Indian Women’s Team Across Formats?

China Open 2026 Final: Check Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur Head-to-Head Record, Live Streaming, Winner Prediction And More

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More

Virat Kohli Has 15 Hundreds To Chase: Can The ODI Legend Catch Sachin Tendulkar Before 2027 World Cup?

LATEST NEWS

Fact Check: Did Qazi Touqeer Leave Bigg Boss 20 After Contracting Dengue? Here’s What We Know

‘I Killed Your Sister’: Husband Strangles 22-Year-Old Wife After Argument In Meerut, Days After Bail In Rape Case; Confesses Murder To Sister-In-Law

Who Is Awadhi Singer-YouTuber Sanjay Yaduvanshi? Midnight Police Raid At His Home; Allegations, Family’s Claims And ‘Where Is The Warrant?’

‘Forced To Drink Urine, Eat Hair’: Indian Man Faces Life In Prison For Running Pedophilia Cult, Forced Minor Girls Into S*xual Acts; Inside Inhuman Details Revealed

‘Electoral Mandate Is Not Personal Power’: Supreme Court Cancels Bail Of Corporator, 3 Others In Doctors Assault Case

Family Office or Wealth Management Consultant

Caught On Cam: Haridwar Elephant Gets Angry At Thar, Tries To Flip SUV As Passengers Click Photos; Why Did It Attack?

‘Could Face Another 2012-Like Attack’: Senior UP IAS Rinku Rahi Writes to Governor Anandiben Patel, Demands Security

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Date: October 8 Or October 9? Check Early Access, Bank Offers, Discounts, Cashback & EMI Deals

Viral Video: Proud Father Blesses Son Before He Leaves For UPPSC Interview, Heartwarming Clip Shows Him Feeding Him Prasad – Know The Whole Story

Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence
Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence
Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence
Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence
Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence

QUICK LINKS