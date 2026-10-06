Coco Gauff Faces Racial Abuse After China Open 2026 Controversy: American Star Breaks Silence

China Open 2026: Coco Gauff reported that she endured a tremendous amount of racial harassment on social media following her victory over local teenager Sun Xinran at the China Open on Monday, a match that ignited an online controversy due to a replayed point.

The American won 7-5 6-1 to reach the fourth round, but was targeted after stopping play during a crucial point in the first set, raising her hand to complain about a flickering advertising board just as Sun was about to put away a winner.

Coco Gauff Receives Racial Slur Messages After Controversial Point Replay

@HHuotui hey everyone, you can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist. the amount of racist comments/dms I’ve received in the last few hours is insane. Lastly, I ‘m not a cheater or a thief. — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) October 5, 2026







After a video review, the umpire ordered the point to be replayed. Gauff won the replayed point and held serve for 5-5 before cruising to victory against the Chinese 16-year-old. Gauff, 22, said she had received a barrage of abusive messages on social media after the match.

“You can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist,” Gauff, who is Black, said on X early on Tuesday in reply to a post containing a racial slur.

“The amount of racist comments/direct messages I’ve received in the last few hours is insane. Lastly, I’m not a cheater or a thief,” the American further added,

WTA Focus on Fight Against Racism

The WTA has made efforts to tackle the issue of online abuse by introducing an AI-powered system which monitors thousands of players and officials on social media. A study by the WTA and World Tennis showed players were subjected to over 12,000 abusive posts and messages on social media in 2025, up from 8,000 posts a year earlier.

Coco Gauff Issues Clarification After China Open 2026 Controversy

Gauff also explained that she was following the rules when she challenged the point. Players are allowed to request video reviews of select judgment calls, including claims a distraction may have interfered with play.

The American said she had spoken to Sun about the point at the end of the match.

“Xinran’s an incredible talent and player, I apologised for the situation at the end of the match and she completely understood,” she wrote.

“I didn’t like to see her so emotional as I’ve been there and I really understand what it’s like but this is the beginning of an incredible career. It was an honour to share the court in front of her home crowd.”

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