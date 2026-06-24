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Home > Sports News > Colombia 1-0 DR Congo: Los Cafeteros Overcome Mpasi’s Heroics to Seal Group K Progression

Colombia 1-0 DR Congo: Los Cafeteros Overcome Mpasi’s Heroics to Seal Group K Progression

Daniel Muñoz strikes again as Colombia edges past a stubborn DR Congo 1-0 to become the first team from Group K to seal a 2026 World Cup Round of 32 spot.

Colombia 1-0 DR Congo: Los Cafeteros Overcome Mpasi’s Heroics to Seal Group K Progression. Photo X
Colombia 1-0 DR Congo: Los Cafeteros Overcome Mpasi’s Heroics to Seal Group K Progression. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 10:36 IST

Colombia officially booked their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a stubborn DR Congo side at the Guadalajara Stadium on June 23. Néstor Lorenzo’s men maintained their perfect record to move to the summit of Group K with six points after a first match win against Uzbekistan. But the South Americans had to dig remarkably deep to breach a heroic Congolese defensive line.

Frustrations of the First Half

Colombia came out at blistering intensity, putting the African low block to the test right away. Daniel Muñoz, the right-back, was making his intentions clear from early, hitting the outside of the post from close range after Jhon Arias’ first effort was parried away. Just minutes later and Muñoz rolled the ball over the line from a Johan Mojica cross but his celebrations were curtailed by a quick VAR offside call.

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Colombia dominated possession and had the shots at the opposition but the only reason the game was still in the balance was due to the heroics of DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi. In the first half Mpasi made a number of good saves, denying a spectacular shot from Luis Díaz and stopping long-range missiles from midfield general James Rodríguez and Gustavo Puerta.

The Breakthrough and the Late Drama

The story continued in the second half. Mpasi denied Luis Díaz again with a stellar stop with his left leg, but Arias inexplicably sent the rebound off target. Eventually Lorenzo did shake up his attack, bringing on James Rodríguez for Juan Fernando Quintero to inject fresh ingenuity into the midfield.

The tactical change bore fruit in the 76th minute. Quintero played a telling ball through for Jhon Córdoba, who cleverly dummy-rolled it into the path of the overlapping Muñoz. The Crystal Palace defender hammered a low effort that took a wicked deflection off Steve Kapuadi to send Mpasi the wrong way into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.

In a last-ditch bid to keep their World Cup dreams alive, DR Congo hurled bodies forward. They came within a whisker of grabbing a point in the 91st minute when Nathanaël Mbuku let fly with a venomous long-range strike that forced Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas into a spectacular full-stretch fingertip save. Moments later Chancel Mbemba dragged a golden chance wide from close range. Colombia rode out a late storm to seal a knockout berth, while DR Congo need a big win over Uzbekistan to keep alive their own hopes of making the knockouts.

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Colombia 1-0 DR Congo: Los Cafeteros Overcome Mpasi’s Heroics to Seal Group K Progression
Tags: Colombia qualified round of 32Colombia vs DR Congo GuadalajaraColombia vs DR Congo match reportDaniel Munoz goal CongoDR Congo qualification scenarios World CupFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Group KJuan Fernando Quintero assistLionel Mpasi saves vs ColombiaLuis Diaz World Cup statsNestor Lorenzo Colombia tactical analysis

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Colombia 1-0 DR Congo: Los Cafeteros Overcome Mpasi’s Heroics to Seal Group K Progression
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