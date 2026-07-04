Colombia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Los Cafeteros Edge Out Black Stars 1-0 to Claim Final Round of 16 Berth

Colombia vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia proved they are real dark horses for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a tactical and controlled 1-0 win over Ghana on July 3. Nestor Lorenzo’s men dominated large parts of the game to send the Black Stars packing and snatch the very last remaining spot in the pre-quarterfinals in the final, high-octane Round of 32 fixture at the Kansas City Stadium.

Fast Loss, Fast Gain For Colombia

Ghana got off to a bright start and looked dangerous with a fierce long-range strike by Thomas Partey in the first two minutes. Colombia’s game plan went wrong just seven minutes in when the team’s leading goal scorer Jhon Córdoba had to leave the pitch with a serious groin injury. In no time at all, he was replaced by the unlikely Luis Suárez and it paid dividends immediately.

In the 14th minute Suárez ran on to steam through on the right wing using his fresh legs to cut through the Ghanaian defence. He whipped in a perfect cross to find Jhon Arias in the penalty area and he followed the trajectory perfectly to touch a clinical first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Colombia Total Tactical Lockout

The South American outfit took complete control after the breakthrough and threatened to add to their lead before the interval. Luis Diaz’s venomous volley went narrowly wide and Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi did brilliantly to turn a goal-bound downward header from full-back Johan Mojica away in the dying seconds of first-half stoppage time.

Top tactical tension in the second half. Colombia thought they had doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Diaz stretched to finish off another dangerous Arias cross but a precise VAR review chalked the goal off for a marginal offside. Moments later, Diaz was unmarked in the box but smashed his effort straight at the resilient Ati-Zigi.

Otto Addo’s Black Stars made attacking changes late on but just could not find any joy against a structurally immovable Colombian defence. With Davinson Sanchez putting in a masterclass in the heart of the defence, Colombia closed the central channels down completely. Ghana managed a grand total of zero shots on target for the entirety of the 90 minutes. Colombia extended their unbeaten run with this professional defensive display to book a long-awaited last-16 clash with Switzerland in Vancouver.