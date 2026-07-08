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Home > Sports News > Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match

Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match

Switzerland outlasted Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a tense 0-0 tactical stalemate at BC Place to secure an epic World Cup 2026 quarter-final spot.

Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties After Goalless Draw. Photo X
Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties After Goalless Draw. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 05:04 IST

A grueling test of tactical resilience and ultimate nerve saw Switzerland advance to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026, edging past Colombia 4-3 on penalties following an intense 0-0 draw after extra time on July 7. Under the closed roof of a raucous BC Place in Vancouver, the Swiss kept their composure in the ultimate sudden-death lottery to book an iconic quarter-final date against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Kansas City.

From the opening whistle, Nestor Lorenzo’s Colombia weaponized their signature explosive counter-attacks, heavily backed by a sea of yellow shirts dominating the Canadian stands. Primetime winger Luis Díaz and the experienced James Rodríguez consistently searched for vertical pockets behind the rigid Swiss defensive block. Striker Luis Suarez generated the initial threat of the evening, cleverly executing a backheel turn to release Diaz down the left channel, only for Nico Elvedi to produce an tracking interception.

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While the pre-match analytics favored Colombia’s offensive fluidity, Murat Yakin’s disciplined side systematically nullified space, transforming the knockout clash into a fascinating, high-stakes game of chess.

As the physical battle intensified across the midfield line, Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and Denis Zakaria collected tactical bookings to disrupt dangerous Colombian transition opportunities. Up front, Breel Embolo proved an athletic handful for Colombia’s central defensive partnership of Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Lucumi. Despite both nations stretching timelines into extra time with tactical substitutions—including the introduction of playmaker Juan Fernando Quintero—neither side could uncover the elusive clinical breakthrough across 120 taxing minutes.

The resulting penalty shootout provided unparalleled drama. Quintero and Xhaka set a clinical baseline by dispatching their respective opening kicks. The tide tilted initially toward Switzerland when Davinson Sanchez’s missed his chance followed closely by a composed strike from Zeki Amdouni.

However, Swiss defender Manuel Akanji uncharacteristically skied his effort over the crossbar, handing Colombia a vital opening back. The continuous pendulum shifted right back to the European outfit when Cucho Hernandez’s attempt was saved by Kobel. With the weight of an entire nation on his shoulders, Swiss winger Ruben Vargas stepped up seamlessly to fire home the decisive sudden-death penalty, concluding an absolute epic and triggering wild celebrations from the Alpine squad.

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Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match
Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Granit XhakaGregor Kobel saveLuis Diaz ColombiaRuben Vargas winning penaltySwitzerland vs Colombia penaltiesWorld Cup 2026 Round of 16

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Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match

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Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match
Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match
Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match
Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match

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