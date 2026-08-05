Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals, Eliminator LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LPL 2026, CLK vs KRL LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals LIVE Streaming: Colombo Kaps will take on Kandy Royals in the Eliminator of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, August 5. The Kaps finished third on the points table after winning four of their eight league matches and will be aiming to keep their title hopes alive. Meanwhile, Kandy Royals sneaked into the playoffs with three wins from eight games and now face a must-win contest. Interestingly, Colombo Kaps have beaten the Royals in both of their league-stage meetings this season and will look to complete a hat-trick of victories, while Kandy will hope to turn the tables in this knockout clash. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals Match Details

Match: Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals, Eliminator

Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals, Eliminator Tournament: Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026

Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Time: 7:30 PM IST (7:30 PM SLST)

Where to Watch Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals Lanka Premier League 2026 Eliminator live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals Lanka Premier League 2026 Eliminator will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Kaps Probable XI: Rubin Hermann, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ben McDermott, Kamindu Mendis (c), Janith Liyanage, James Neesham, Wanuja Sahan, Milan Rathnayake, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Kandy Royals Probable XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dale Phillips, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Vijay Shankar, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Shaheen Afridi, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Zahir Khan.

Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals Squads

Colombo Kaps Squad: Rubin Hermann, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ben McDermott, Kamindu Mendis (c), Ashen Bandara, James Neesham, Janith Liyanage, Malsha Tharupathi, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Ripon Mondol, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kushal Bhurtel, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Movin Subasingha, Thanuka Dabare, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Arul Pragasam.

Kandy Royals Squad: Lahiru Udara, Pawan Sandesh, Kusal Perera (wk), Dale Phillips, Shaheen Afridi, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Vijay Shankar, Dushan Hemantha, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Zahir Khan, Angelo Mathews, Daniel Sams, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muditha Lakshan, Sediqullah Atal, Brandon McMullen, Isitha Wijesundera, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Sahan Mihira.