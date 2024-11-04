Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Colts Capitalize on Big Defensive Play to Score First Against Vikings

During Sunday night’s matchup, the Indianapolis Colts turned up the defensive heat, scoring off a big play led by nose tackle Grover Stewart

Colts Capitalize on Big Defensive Play to Score First Against Vikings

During Sunday night’s matchup, the Indianapolis Colts turned up the defensive heat, scoring off a big play led by nose tackle Grover Stewart. On a first-and-10, Stewart powered through the Vikings’ offensive line, overpowering center Garrett Bradbury and delivering a solid hit to quarterback Sam Darnold. The hit forced a fumble, leaving the ball up for grabs.

Kenny Moore II Converts Turnover into Touchdown

Cornerback Kenny Moore II was quick to react, scooping up the fumbled ball and running it back 38 yards for a touchdown. The score came with just over 10 minutes left in the second quarter and was the game’s first.

Initial Flag on Play Overturned

Initially, a flag thrown after Stewart’s contact with Darnold’s helmet put the Colts’ score in question. However, after a quick discussion, officials waved off the flag, allowing the touchdown to stand and giving Indianapolis an early lead over Minnesota.

Filed under

Big Defensive Grover Stewart Indianapolis Colts vikings
