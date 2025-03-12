Columbus Crew Falls Short Against LAFC in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Columbus Crew fought hard to stay in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, but they couldn’t complete their comeback against Los Angeles FC. Despite winning the second leg 2-1, the Crew were eliminated from the tournament with an overall score of 4-2 on aggregate after a tough 3-0 loss in the first leg on March 4.

Columbus needed a three-goal win in the second leg to force overtime. They led 2-0 heading into stoppage time, but their hopes were dashed in the 96th minute when Denis Bouanga scored for LAFC, sealing the series for his team.

Early Goals Gave Crew Hope

Columbus started strong, scoring their first goal of the series just 10 minutes into the match. Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe found the back of the net, giving the Crew an early advantage. Just before halftime, Columbus got another big opportunity when forward Diego Rossi was fouled inside LAFC’s penalty box. He converted the penalty kick, bringing the Crew one step closer to forcing overtime.

Crew’s Missed Opportunities in the Final Minutes

Columbus continued to press for a crucial third goal and generated 10 total shots in the game. As stoppage time approached, they were awarded a free kick just outside LAFC’s box due to a yellow card foul by Mark Delgado. Rossi took the shot, but LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made the save.

Less than a minute later, Columbus earned a corner kick, but Lloris was once again up to the challenge, stopping a shot attempt from DeJuan Jones.

(90+6′) Denis Bouanga’s Goal Seals the Series for LAFC

In stoppage time, LAFC’s star striker Denis Bouanga ended Columbus’ comeback hopes. His goal in the 96th minute gave LAFC a 4-2 aggregate lead, securing their place in the next round of the tournament.

(88′) Columbus Crew Makes Late-Game Substitutions

With time running out, Columbus Crew coach Wilfried Nancy made two late changes. Midfielder Darlington Nagbe was replaced by DeJuan Jones, and defender Malte Amundsen was subbed out for Andres Herrera.

(72′) Columbus Crew Brings in Fresh Attacker

As Columbus continued to push for a third goal, Nancy made another substitution, bringing on Taha Habroune in place of Aziel Jackson to add more attacking energy to the lineup.

(69′) Bouanga Misses Opportunity to Extend LAFC’s Lead

LAFC nearly added another goal in the 69th minute when Bouanga found space in the left side of Columbus’ box. He took a shot, but it went wide of the goal, keeping the Crew’s hopes alive for a bit longer.