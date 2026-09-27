Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026/27: Will Lionel Messi Score His 931st Goal? Check Winner Prediction, Details, Preview And Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Prediction: Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will meet in a key MLS 2026 tie at their ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, on Sunday, September 27. Kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 PM ET (4:30 AM IST; Monday, 28 September) and will be televised on Apple TV. Inter Miami are currently third in the Eastern Conference table with 46 points, although they are without a win in their last four matches, drawing against Atlanta United, Chicago Fire, Nashville SC and San Diego FC. Columbus are 13th with 26 points, after they beat CF Montral 2-0 away from home.

Will Lionel Messi Score His 931st Goal?

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as he aims to add to his legendary career record. The Argentine netted his 930th official senior career goal in the win over San Diego FC and also scored his 101st goal for Inter Miami.

Messi has been magnificent in MLS this season, topping the league with 20 goals plus 13 assists in 2026. On top of that, his most recent goal also secured him a place in MLS history; one of only two to net 20 or more goals in three seasons in a row.

Messi is expected to be involved despite Argentina’s busy international schedule. The 39-year-old also has 16 goals in nine appearances this term having netted in his last MLS match and another strike against Columbus would see him reach 931 goals for his career.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Predicted Lineups

Columbus Crew Predicted Starting Lineup: Patrick Schulte; Mohamed Farsi, Sean Zawadzki, Steven Moreira, Malte Amundsen; Taha Habroune, André Gomes; Anass Zaroury, Brais Méndez, Santiago Rodríguez; Josef Martínez.

Inter Miami Predicted Starting Lineup: Rocco Ríos Novo; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján, Micael, Sergio Reguilón; Yannick Bright, Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami’s recent results make this a less straightforward contest than the league standings indicate. But Miami’s away form is the best in the MLS, with eight wins, two draws, and three defeats on their travels. Truth is, Messi has accumulated 33 goal involvements, further confirming their attacking potency.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 Inter Miami

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