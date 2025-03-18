Comedian Tracy Morgan Wheeled Out During Heated Knicks Game; Leads To Unusual Delay-What Happened?

The New York Knicks secured a 116-95 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night, but the game was unexpectedly delayed for about 10 minutes after comedian and actor Tracy Morgan became ill courtside and vomited onto the court.

The New York Knicks secured a 116-95 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night, but the game was unexpectedly delayed for about 10 minutes after comedian and actor Tracy Morgan became ill courtside and vomited onto the court.

Unusual Delay at Madison Square Garden

Morgan, a well-known comedian and actor, was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden when the incident occurred. It remains unclear what caused him to become sick, but he was seen suddenly vomiting heavily in front of him, leading to an unusual pause in the game.

Officials promptly intervened to clean the area, and Morgan was escorted out of the arena in a wheelchair. At this time, there are no further details regarding his condition. The delay, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, was one of the most unusual interruptions in recent NBA history. After cleanup efforts were completed, the game resumed without any further issues.

Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he's ok pic.twitter.com/E61zXqQQ8H
— RealJoshBrownie (@realJoshBrownie) March 18, 2025

Tracy Morgan’s Health History

Morgan, a Bronx native and lifelong Knicks fan, is widely known for his work on Saturday Night Live and his role as Tracy Jordan on NBC’s 30 Rock, where he starred alongside Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey. Over the years, he has faced multiple health challenges, including a kidney transplant in 2010 and a serious car accident in 2014 that left him in a coma for two weeks. It is currently unknown whether his past health issues played any role in Monday’s incident or if he simply fell ill for unrelated reasons.

Knicks Dominate Despite Delay

Despite the brief disruption, the Knicks had no trouble overcoming the Miami Heat. After trailing by double digits in the first quarter, the Knicks bounced back in dominant fashion. They outscored Miami 41-15 in the third quarter, effectively sealing their 21-point victory.

Mikal Bridges led the scoring effort for the Knicks, finishing with 28 points. Karl-Anthony Towns also contributed significantly, adding 23 points and seven rebounds to the win. The victory improved the Knicks’ record to 43-24 for the season.

What’s Next for the Knicks?

Following their victory over the Heat, the Knicks are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in Texas. As they continue their strong season, fans will be keeping an eye on their performance and any further updates on Tracy Morgan’s condition.

