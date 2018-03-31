With the Commonwealth Games nearing its start, the organisers of the coveted tournament have asserted that Australia will restore its lost reputation across the globe with a successful show in Gold Coast. The Ball tampering scandal involving the Australian cricket team rocked the whole country with David Warner and Steve Smith getting banned for a year respectively.

Australia is aiming to gain back its lost reputation in the sporting arena with a successful organisation of the 2018 Commonwealth Games set to take place in Gold Coast. The recent ball-tampering scandal involving the Australian cricket team has left the country’s reputation shattered and the hosts are hoping to regain the plot by putting up a spectacular show at the Games. Australian trio of former captain Steve Smith, former vice captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were all handed respective bans for their involvement in the ball tampering conspiracy during the third Test match against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The incident saw a massive outrage from the Australian fans following which the Cricket Australia made a strong statement by banning Steve Smith and Warner for a year while handing a 9-month ban to Bancroft. The cricketers will not be able to play any international or domestic cricket for the country for the given time period. Just days before the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, the chairman of the organising committee asserted that the CWG 2018 will restore Australia’s reputation globally which cricket has tainted.

“Cricket has obviously damaged our national standing but the Commonwealth Games will restore it, very simply,” said Peter Beattie, chairman of local organisers GOLDOC. “Because the measures that have come in for drug-testing means these will be the cleanest Games, they’ll be friendly Games and at the end of it our reputation globally will be restored,” he explained.

The statement came hours after David Warner broke down in his first press conference after getting banned by the cricket board. Speaking about his role in the ball tampering incident, Warner said he may never play for Australia again and was sorry for whatever had happened. Peters reckoned that whatever happened in South Africa had left the whole country gutted and devastated.

Earlier Smith also had issued tearful apologies in his presser at Sydney while taking full responsibility of the misdeed that happened under his leadership. Following Smith’s apology, Australia coach Darren Lehmann had announced that he will step down from his post after the conclusion of the ongoing fourth Test between Australia and South Africa at the Wanderers.

