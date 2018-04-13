Living the teenage dream in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Australia, Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala claimed his first gold medal on Friday in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Positions at Gold Coast. Anish Bhanwala at the age of 15 shot a record-breaking 30 points to finish at the top of the podium.

Living the teenage dream in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Australia, Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala claimed his first gold medal on Friday in men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Positions at Gold Coast. Anish Bhanwala at the age of 15 shot a record-breaking 30 points to finish at the top of the podium. With record-breaking finish and a gold medal to his name, Bhanwala also became the youngest Indian medallist in the ongoing CWG at Gold Coast, Australia. This was India’s second gold on Day 9 of the CWG after Tejaswini Sawant opened India’s account with a gold in women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position at Gold Coast.

Anish registered a remarkable total of 580 points in the qualifiers and was followed by his counterpart Neeraj Kumar who came second with 579 points. Seeking top two finishes on the podium in men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Positions at Gold Coast, Anish successfully brought his qualifying numbers in the final and took a four-point lead over David Chapman of Australia. Anish also elevated India to surpass their Glasgow CWG 2014 best of 15 golds with the 16th gold medal which retained India’s third position in the overall medal tally at Gold Coast. Anish has joined his fellow Indians, Jitu Rai, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Tejaswini Sawant and Shreyasi Singh in the elite group of 2018 CWG gold medallists at Gold Coast. India have now claimed six gold medals in shooting with the 15-year old being the latest and most talked about one.

Twitter hails Anish Bhanwala for becoming India’s youngest medallist at Gold Coast. “So proud of this young 15 year old Anish Bhanwala. India’s youngest ever gold medal winner at the CWG. @GC2018 #gc2018shooting @OGQ_India,” former Team India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha tweeted.

