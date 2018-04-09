Indian shooters Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela added more glory to India's medal tally of 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast on Monday. Mehuli Ghosh finished second and took home the silver medal while her counterpart from the Indian contingent Apurvi Chandela came third and took home bronze in women's 10m air rifle event.

Indian shooters Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela added more glory to India’s medal tally of 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast on Monday. Mehuli Ghosh finished second and took home the silver medal while her counterpart from the Indian contingent Apurvi Chandela came third and took home bronze in women’s 10m air rifle event. Mehul, who hails from Kalyani in West Bengal was only outclassed and outdone by Singapore’s Martina Lindsay Veloso as the fellow Asian teenager took home the highest honour in women’s 10m Air rifle at Gold Coast. The 17-year old was beaten by Lindsay in the shoot-off which was forced by the Indian teenager in the final of women’s 10m air rifle event.

