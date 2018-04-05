Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu bagged India's first gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. The Manipur lifter registered an 86kg lift in the snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk to make her total go 196kg. Twitterati hailed the Indian athletes for their emphatic set of performances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Gold medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chani for winning India's first Gold at Gold Coast in Australia.

"Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning India’s first Gold at the #GC2018 games and breaking three CWG records. India is delighted by these achievements," PM Modi tweeted

On Thursday, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinched India’s first gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. The Manipur lifter registered an 86kg lift in the snatch and 110kg in clean and jerk to make her total go 196kg. Chanu’s ruthless performance in women’s 48-kilogram category turned out to be an unprecedented affair at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as the Manipur powerhouse broke the world record with her earth-shaking lift. Chanu also achieved an overall total best with her emphatic gold medal win at CWG Gold Coast in Australia.

With a total of 196kg, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu registered a flawless victory as her opponent finished nowhere near the Manipuri lifter. Mauritius lifter came second with a total of 170kg and took a home silver medal. Following the Mauritius lifter was Dinusha Gomes of Sri Lanka, who bagged the bronze medal with her 155kg total. Peaking at her level best in Commonwealth Games, the Manipur lifter blossomed on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games and took an unassailable lead of 10 kilograms.

Following Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Poojary Gururaja’s medal wins on an opening day at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, Twitterati hailed the Indian athletes for their emphatic set of performances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Gold medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chani for winning India’s first Gold at Gold Coast in Australia. “Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning India’s first Gold at the #GC2018 games and breaking three CWG records. India is delighted by these achievements: PM,” PMO tweeted.

“The medals where an athlete is “Expected” to win are generally the toughest internally for the athlete. Many congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on a spectacular performance at @GC2018,” former Olympian Abhinav Bindra tweeted.

