After successfully defending his title in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Indian weightlifter Sathish Prakash Sivalingam said that he is eying more gold at the forthcoming Asian Games this year. Sathish with his never say die attitude took home his second career gold medal in the 77kg category at the ongoing Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia. Sathish’s exploits in the 77kg category enhanced India’s medal tally to five medals (three gold medals, one silver and one bronze to be precise).

Speaking after his triumphant win at Gold Coast, the Tamil Nadu weightlifter admitted that he no hopes of winning the coveted medal at the Games. Sivalingam, who works as a Railway clerk in Chennai revealed that he injured his thighs in the recently concluded expect winning a medal. After his medal ceremony, Sathish confessed that he was not expecting a medal as he was not fit enough. Sathish asserted he was attempting 194kg in clean and jerk when he injured he discovered a quadriceps problem. Sathish Sivalingam confessed that he competed at less than ideal fitness but was pleased to clinch the gold medal for India.

“I had no hopes of winning a medal after I injured my thighs during the National Championships while attempting 194kg in clean and jerk,” Sathish Prakash Sivalingam was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. “It’s a quadriceps problem, even now I am competing at less than ideal fitness but I am glad that was enough to get me a gold,” he added. With an admirable result at Gold Coast, the Tamil Nadu lifter is focused on delivering more glory to India in the Asian Games. “I hope to do even better in the Asian Games because there is a gap now,” Sivalingam said in a statement.

