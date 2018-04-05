The day 1 of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games began kick-started with Indian badminton side locking horns with the mighty Sri Lankan in mixed team action. The Pullela Gopichand coached Indian Badminton dugout include household names such as the 2016 Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, 2012 London Bronze Medallist Saina Nehwal and World No 2 Kidambi Srikanth. Along Gopichand’s iconic trio of badminton stars, the Indian badminton contingent has also come up with promising prospects such as youngsters Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty.

After a blistering and much talked about opening ceremony at the monumental Carrara Stadium, the day 1 of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games began kick-started with Indian badminton side locking horns with the mighty Sri Lankan in mixed team action. The Pullela Gopichand coached Indian Badminton dugout include household names such as the 2016 Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, 2012 London Bronze Medallist Saina Nehwal and World No 2 Kidambi Srikanth. Along Gopichand’s iconic trio of badminton stars, the Indian badminton contingent has also come up with promising prospects such as youngsters Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty.

While badminton team started their medal conquest with neighbours Sri Lanka, India women’s hockey team are facing an intense battle with Wales in the meanwhile on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. Registering the first win on Day 1 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Pranaav Jerry Chopra edge past their Sri Lankan opponents in mixed doubles.

Here are the LIVE updates from Day 1 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia:

6:40 AM — Weightlifting: After lifting 107kg in first, Gururaja has hit the ground running in the second with 111kg in his third attempt. The Indian weightlifter in the 57kg category, who failed in his second lift got the better of himself in the third.

6:30 AM — Women’s Hockey, India vs Wales: Talk about resiliency! Indian women have made an emphatic comeback with another goal. Rani Rampal’s strike from outside has got India on level pegging. The shot took a wicked deflection though.

6:20 AM — Weightlifting: Gururaja lifts 107kg in first shot! With Srikanth getting in the groove and Indian women’s displaying an impressive fightback against Wales, Indian weightlifter Gururaja lifted 107kg in his first attempt. 2 more attempts more to follow after Gururaja first triumph in 107kg.

6:10 AM — Women’s Hockey, India vs Wales: Game on! India women’s team have opened their account but are still a goal behind. Poonam Rani gets his name on the scoresheet for India. Earlier India were 2-0 down when Deepika gave a penalty to Wales.

6:00 AM — Time for Kidambi Srikanth takes centre stage! World No 2 in badminton and India’s prime medal aspirants in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Kidambi Srikanth has kick-started his pursuit to enhance India’s medal tally at Gold Coast.

5:50 AM — Women’s Hockey, India vs Wales: With Indian mixed double clash against neighbours Sri Lanka coming to a conclusion, the Indian women;’s hockey team are battling a ruthless Wales side who are dominating the initial match proceedings. Wales have opened their account and are continuing to give Indians a hard time on the pitch so far.

5:40 AM — Mixed doubles, badminton: In an enchanting seesaw battle where the scoreline read 18-18, 19-19, 20-20 before India turned things around for themselves. Gadde and Jerry took an 11-10 lead in closing stages of the match to register India’s first win in the CWG 2018 over an upbeat Sri Lankan side.

5:30 AM — Mixed doubles, badminton: Indian badminton duo in mixed doubles — Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Pranaav Jerry Chopra have registered India’s first win in the ongoing Commonwealth games at Gold Coast. In an enthralling contest, Ruthvika and Pranaav outclassed their Sri Lankan rivals in mere 57 minutes.

