Indian badminton star PV Sindhu, who is also one of India’s prime gold medal aspirants in the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia is keen on fighting the pressure of delivering the medal expectations with her individual brilliance and sheer determination. In a cricket loving country, Sindhu has successfully increased her fan following over the years by becoming one of the best female shuttler in current badminton scenario. In her road to success where she became a household name soon after her heroics in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sindhu is expected to deliver nothing less than a gold medal for the world’s second most populous nation.

The 22-year old has immense responsibilities on her shoulders as she also the flag bearer of India in the opening ceremony is well aware of people expectations and thoroughly understands that her quest for gold at the Commonwealth Games in Queensland will be a herculean task. Sindhu is focused on playing her A game and will give her best shot at the upcoming games at Gold Coast. Acknowledging that pressure and responsibility go hand in hand, Sindhu believes it’s inevitable to deal with people’s expectations in such blockbuster of sporting events.

“Pressure and responsibility is always there, but you just have to play your game and give your best,” Sindhu was quoted as saying. Sindhu witnessed a slight sprain on her right ankle when she completed her last practise session at the Gopichand Academy last week. “You don’t have to take on that pressure. I know people expect a lot from you but it’s not so hard to deal with it,” Sindhu added.

