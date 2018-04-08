Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav on Sunday became the latest inductee to struck gold at Gold Coast. Yadav clinched the topmost honour for India at Gold Coast in Women’s 69kg weightlifting event. Yadav increased India's medal tally to five golds after her heroics in women's weightlifting. For the win, Yadav had to lift a total of 22kg to outclass her closest opponent Sarah Davies.

Continuing the unprecedented run of weightlifter in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Indian lifter Punam Yadav on Sunday became the latest inductee to struck gold at Gold Coast. Yadav clinched the topmost honour for India at Gold Coast in Women’s 69kg weightlifting event. Yadav increased India’s medal tally to five golds after her heroics in women’s weightlifting. For the win, Yadav had to lift a total of 22kg to outclass her closest opponent Sarah Davies. The England international matched Yadav performance in clean and jerk and lifted 122kg. Interestingly, all gold medals for India have come in weightlifting at Gold Coast.

(updating…)

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App