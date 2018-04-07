Continuing India's emphatic run in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, lifter Sathish Sivalingam clinched the third gold medal in weightlifting on Saturday in men's Men’s 77 kg category. With 144kg in Snatch, 174kg in Clean-and-Jerk, the Indian weightlifter remarkably lifted 317kg in total to bag the gold medal in men's 77kg category at the mega sporting event in Australia.

Continuing India’s emphatic run in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, lifter Sathish Sivalingam clinched the third gold medal in weightlifting on Saturday in men’s Men’s 77 kg category. With 144kg in Snatch, 174kg in Clean-and-Jerk, the Indian weightlifter remarkably lifted 317kg in total to bag the gold medal in men’s 77kg category at the mega sporting event in Australia. Sivalingam helped India won their third gold at Gold Coast and interestingly all of the 5 medals have come from weightlifting. With the triumphant result, Sathish retained the gold medal he won earlier in the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow, Scotland.

Born on 23rd June in 1992, Indian weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam needs no introduction in the world of weightlifting. Sathish previously cliched gold for India in the same 77 kg men’s category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow, Scotland. Satish, who hails from Tamil Nadu is the son of an ex-serviceman who won gold medals during his prime as an athlete for India. Satish’s father, who holds many titles at national level currently works as a security guard at VIT University. Sathish did his schooling mainly in Sathuvachari’s Government Higher Secondary School. Besides making India proud at international stages in the world of weightlifting, Satish works as a clerk in Southern Railways in Chennai.

Youngblood in the Indian contingent and one of the exciting prospect in weightlifting at Gold Coast, Satish started his career at the age of 15. His father, who failed to make it big always wanted his son to headline the sports he always adored. “He played at the national championships but failed to win a medal at the international level,” Sathish was quoted as saying when he won gold at the Glasgow Games. “He wanted me to win a medal in a big international event,” Satish added.

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App