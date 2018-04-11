Indian shooter Ankur Mittal finished third to win the bronze medal in men's double trap shooting competition at Gold Coast. Mittal, who is considered as India's top-ranked shooter when it comes to double trap format won the second bronze medal of the day in double traps men's finals of the CWG. India are placed third in the overall medal tally with 12 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze in their kitty.

Continuing medals galore for India on Day 7 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia, Indian shooter Ankur Mittal finished third to win the bronze medal in men’s double trap shooting competition at Gold Coast. Mittal, who is considered as India’s top-ranked shooter when it comes to double trap format won the second bronze medal of the day in double traps men’s finals of the CWG. With the triumphant result, Mittal took the Indian medal tally to 23 medals at Gold Coast. India are placed third in the overall medal tally with 12 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze in their kitty.

Indian shooters continued to shine on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitharval opened India’s Day 7 medal account with a bronze finish in the men’s 50m pistol event at Gold Coast. Mitharval’s heroics came in the recently concluded 50m pistol event which also featured defending champions of the event and Mitharval’s counterpart Jitu Rai. While Mitharval upstaged the 10m air pistol gold medallist Jitu Rai in the 50m pistol event, Jitu surprisingly finished last in a competition which he championed in Glasgow.

After Om Prakash Mitharval bronze finish, Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh claimed India’s 12th gold medal in Women’s Double Trap event at Gold Coast. The female Indian shooter bagged India’s 12th gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia.

