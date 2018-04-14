The Indian contingent started Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast with women's hockey team, who were thoroughly decimated by 2016 Olympians England in the bronze medal match. Adding three golds in medal tally on Day 9, Indian contingent cemented their current third position in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia with 4 medals in boxing and 1 in shooting on Day 10. With 6 medals up for grab in boxing and decent possibilities in wrestling, hockey and badminton, Day 10 and Day 11 will surely shape-up India's podium finish in CWG at Gold Coast.

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will face each other in CWG badminton final on Sunday

Staying ahead of Canada with three golds in medal tally on Day 9, Indian contingent will look to cement their current third position in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia. With 6 medals up for grab in boxing and decent possibilities in wrestling, hockey and badminton, day 10 and Day 11 will surely shape-up India’s podium finish in CWG at Gold Coast. In the first medal match of Day 10 on Saturday, Indian women’s hockey team will compete for third finish against England at Gold Coast. Indian Women’s team will take on Olympic champions England and a win over the Three Lions will guarantee a bronze medal.

Here are the LIVE updates from Day 10 of 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia:

10:50 AM IST — Badminton: Gopichand is the real winner! Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu has set up the first all Indian final in Commonwealth Games’ history. Both ace shutllers will collide against each other for glory which also means India will surely bag two medals, one silver and one gold. Double win situation and proud moment for India.

10:45 AM IST — Badminton: We are in for blockbuster of a final on Sunday ladies and gentlemen. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will face each other in CWG badminton final at Gold Coast.

10:15 AM IST — Badminton: Srikanth hardly had to break a sweat to wrap up the first game. The World No 1 took just 12 minutes to finish things up front. After the break, England’s Rajiv saw silver lining where he managed to pull things back but a determined Kidmabi was in no mood to take the match to the decider. The Indian ace shutller finished the semi-final tie against his English opponent in 19 minutes.

10:10 AM IST — Badminton: World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth eased past England’s Rajiv Ouseph 21-10, 21-17 in straight games to enter into the final of badminton men’s singles competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games.

09:45 AM IST — Silver in boxing! Manish Kaushik wins silver in men’s 60kg as Indian boxers continue to shine on Day 10 of the 22nd edition of Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast.



09:35 AM IST — Shooting: Sanjeev then elevated from third to second in kneeling. The 37-year old scored 156.3 in kneeling. The Indian Naval officer then got himself on the first position by scoring 98.7 in two shots during the elimination stage.

09:30 AM IST — Shooting: For Sanjeev Rajput, its his first appearance at the games after 2006. Rajput clinched the highest honour here at Gold Coast in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. The Indian shooter, who hails from Jagadri was occupying the third spot after the kneeling stage. Sanjeev scored 150.5 points in his third place finish.

09:20 AM IST — Boxing: Following Mary Kom’s footsteps on Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018, Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki has won gold in men’s 52kg.

09:18 AM IST — Shooting: This is India’s 7th gold in shooting at Gold Coast.

09:10 AM IST — Shooting: Another gold for India as shooter Sanjeev Rajput has clinched the gold medal in 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

08:56 AM IST — Boxing: Silver for India! Indian boxer Amit Panghai has claimed silver medal in men’s 46-49 kg category at Gold Coast.

07:50 AM IST — Hockey: England have thrashed India in women’s hockey to finish third in CWG 2018 at Gold Coast. The Olympic champions decimated their opponent from start to finish and netted 6 goals to register another famous win over India in hockey.

07:50 AM IST — Gold for India! Boxing icon Mary Kom has opened India’s medal account for Day 10 with a gold in women’s 48kg boxing. With the emphatic win, Mary Kom has become India’s first women boxer to win gold in CWG. What a start for India on Day 10 at Gold Coast!

07:40 AM IST — Hockey: Hope for finishing third at Gold Coast are going down the drain for Indina women’s hockey team as England are leading the bronze medal match 6-0. The Olympic Champions are in cruise control and have netted three goals inside four minutes.

05:45 AM IST — Hockey: Here’s Indian women hockey team’s starting 11 against England for bronze medal. The winner of the match will decide the bronze medal at Gold Coast.

Here is the Starting XI of the Indian Eves who will go up against England to decide the Bronze Medal of the @GC2018 on 14th April. Watch it LIVE on Sony SIX/SIX HD, Sony TEN 3/TEN 3 HD and https://t.co/C3ynNz0a49 at 6 AM (IST). #IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #INDvENG #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/NmUT56wg5T — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 14, 2018

05:30 AM IST — Hello and welcome to Day 10 LIVE coverage of the ongoing 22nd edition of Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. With 17 golds, 11 silver and 14 bronze, the Indian contingent at Gold Coast have added 42 medals in their CWG medal tally and are currently ranked third in the overall medal standings.

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App