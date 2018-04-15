After boosting their medal tally with 25 golds, 16 silver and 19 bronze medals in ten days of the Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent will bid the Games farewell on Sunday as the medal rush will finally reach conclusion on Day 11 of CWG at Gold Coast. The Indian badminton contingent will give Gold Coast games a grand farewell in the form of the blockbuster clash between ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

After boosting their medal tally with 25 golds, 16 silver and 19 bronze medals in ten days of the Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent will bid the Games farewell on Sunday as the medal rush will finally reach conclusion on Day 11 of CWG at Gold Coast. The Indian badminton contingent will give Gold Coast games a grand farewell in the form of the blockbuster clash between ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. With the mega Saina-Sindhu clash on Day 11, which was clinched by Saina Nehwal the Indian contingent also witnessed Mixed Doubles bronze medal match which was wrapped up by the India duo Manika-Sathiyan.

Here are the LIVE updates of Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 11 at Gold Coast:

8:15 AM IST: Silver in women’s doubles smash! Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal has won silver in the doubles squash. India have now swelled their medal tally to 64 at Gold Coast.

7:51 AM IST: Bronze in table tennis! Indian paddler Sharath Kamal has finished third in men’s table tennis singles at Gold Coast. With the win, India’s medal tally is now 63.

7:31 AM IST: Gnanasekaran and Manika have defeated Sharath and Mourna to win bronze in table tennis mixed doubles. The Indian duo ease past Sharath/Mourna 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 to give India their 60th medal at Gold Coast.

