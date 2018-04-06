In a historic moment here in Queensland, Indian weightlifter Deepak Lathar won the bronze medal in the 69 kg category. This was followed after Sanjita Chanu won a Gold for India in the morning in the same sport. Its a proud moment for the country as all the four medals till now have come from Weightlifting.

When the Indian contingent will enter the battleground on the Day 2 of the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast, Australia, they will be looking to continue from where the medalists Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja left off. Chanu proved to be the top crop among the Indian talent that is participating in the mega sporting event by clinching a gold medal while Gururaja, son of a truck driver, narrowly missed out on gold and had to settle with a silver.

For India, CWG Day 2 will kick off with artistic gymnastics which will see Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, and Aruna Budda Reddy in action. It will be followed by Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham who will contest for the women’s 53 kg weightlifting final. Later in the day, Indian women’s hockey team, which suffered an unfortunate 2-3 loss against Wales on Wednesday, will take on Malaysia. And finally, the Indian badminton squad will lock horns with a resolute Scotland side in a highly-anticipated match. Also Read: All the action from CWG Day 1 | Full schedule of India for CWG Day 2

Here are the LIVE updates for Day 2 from Gold Coast:

12:11 PM IST | WEIGHTLIFTING: Deepak Lathar has done it! Take a bow Lathar! Its a BRONZE MEDAL for India. He finished just 4 kg behind welsh Gareth Evans who finished at 299kg and took the gold. Its a proud moment as all the four medals till now for the country have come from Weightlifting.

11.45 AM IST | WEIGHTLIFTING: 17-year old Deepak Lathur lifted a weight of 155 kg and 159 kg thereby taking his total to 295 kg. he is one of the contenders for the medal and is behind SL’s Mudiyanselage (297kg) and Welsh G. Evans (296 kg.)

11:40 AM IST | HOCKEY: India have won 4-1 against Malaysia. This is an emphatic victory for rani rampal’s girls as they tried to make ammends for yesterday’s loss. India showed complete dominance against a team they’ve never lost in history. The team will now face England on April 8 in their third group a match.

11:26 AM IST | BADMINTON: So there it is! India has now taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 after their women’s duo of Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy won in two straight sets by beating the Scottish duo of Gilmour and O’Donell 21-8 and 21-12. The court will now see Satvik Reddy and Chirag Shetty compete against Patrick Machugh and Adam Hall in the men’s doubles.

11.14 AM IST | BADMINTON: The super-pair of Ponappa and Reddy cruised through the first set with ease as they beat their rivals 21-8. They’ll look to finish things off in the second set and give India its third victory of the day.

11:02 AM IST | WEIGHTLIFTING: In a third attempt that went down, Deepak Lathar tried his hands at lifting a weight of 138 kg, but only in vain. he now stands second in the list in snatch, with a best of 136 kg behind Sri Lanka’s Indika Mudiyanselage who managed a best of 137 kg. we’re now moving to the clean and jerk!

10:57 AM IST | SQUASH: In a shocking news from Gold Coast, Indian player Vikram Malhotra lost 3-1 to his British counterpart Nick Matthew in the Men’s singles round off 16. All eyes will now be on seasoned campaigners Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa as the women’s singles get underway.

10:50 AM IST | BADMINTON: In a set that lasted just 10 minutes, Kidambi Srikanth emerged victorious, hence taking the game 21-18 and then 21-2 to give India a 2-0 lead in its third group match in the Mixed Team event against Scotland. All eyes now on the pair of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa as they take on Kirsty Gilmour and Eleanor O’Donnell in the women’s doubles.

10:45 AM IST | BADMINTON: In a complete show of dominance, Srikanth goes into the break of the second set, leading 11-0.

10:36 AM IST | WEIGHTLIFTING: Deepak Lathar has been successful in his first attempt in snatch by lifting the highest weight of 132 kg.

10:32 AM IST | BADMINTON: In a closely contested match, Srikanth emerged victorious 21-18 and hence taking a 1-0 lead in the match.

10:15 AM IST| HOCKEY: India have taken an early lead against Malaysia as Gurjit Kaur scored on a penalty corner. India 1-0 Malaysia.

10:09 AM IST | BADMINTON: And there it is! Saina has given India a 1-0 lead in the match as she beat Macpherson 21-12 in the second set and hence winning the match in straight sets. the baton is now on to World No.2 Kidambi Srikanth who’ll take on Kieran Merrilees in the men’s singles.

09:57 AM IST | HOCKEY: India will take on Malaysia in its second Women’s group stage match. After suffering a shocking defeat from Wales yesterday, the ladies will look to make amends and get their campaign going.

09:47 AM IST | BADMINTON: India’s Saina Nehwal has won her first game against her Scottish counterpart by beating 21-14. Nehwal looked a bit out of touch in the beginning but soon found her rhythm as she took a 1-0 lead.

09:43 AM IST | SQUASH: In the men’s singles round-of-16, India’s Vikram Malhotra takes on England’s Nick Mathew.

09:37 AM IST | BOXING: India’s Naman Tanwar has won by a unanimous decision of all the 5 judges as he advances on to the Quarter-finals stage in the 91 kg category. The scores in his favour read : 30-26 ; 30-25 ; 30-26 ; 30-24 ; 30-24.

09:34 AM IST | BADMINTON: Its India vs Scotland in the Mixed team event as Saina Nehwal starts off the proceedings for India in the women’s singles against Julie Macpherson. After defeating their neighbours Sri Lanka and Pakistan by 5-0 each, India moved to the top of the table in Group A.

09:30 AM IST | BOXING: India’s 19-year old Naman Tanwar has the upper hand after two rounds in his 91 kg round-of-16 match against Tanzanian Haruna Mhando.

08:30 AM IST | The next to come is men’s 69 kg weightlifting event where 17-year old Deepak Lather will contend for the top honours among several strong contenders from across the world. The event starts at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

08:00 AM IST | India’s swimmer Kiran Tak suffered a major setback in the women’s S9 100 m backstroke heat as she finished last in the event with a whopping difference. She came at 7th place reaching 28 seconds after sixth-placed Tupou Neiufi.

07:30 AM IST | After breaking the Commonwealth Games record by lifting 84 kg in Snatch category of women’s 53 kg weightlifting, Sanjita Chanu gave a daunting target to other participants in the event by lifting 108 kg in Clean and Jerk category. Papua New Guinea’s Loa Dika Toua was presented with an opportunity to eclipse Sanjita’s total lift of 192 kg but she fell 10 kg behind the Indian weightlifter. This is India’s second gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2018.

07:20 AM IST | Here are the results for the women’s 53 kg weightlifting category

07:15 AM IST | SANJITA CHANU CLAIMS GOLD IN WOMEN’S 53 KG WEIGHTLIFTING EVENT. Sanjita Chanu matches the Day 1 exploits of her namesake Mirabai Chanu on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 by clinching gold medal. Sanjita lifted 84 kg in Snatch category and aced her opponents by lifting a mammoth 108 kg in Clean and Jerk category, lifting a total of 192 kg.

06:45 AM IST | Elsewhere, history is being made by the ocean! Beach volleyball kicks off for the first time ever in the history of Commonwealth Games.

Beach volleyball kicks off for the first time ever in the history of Commonwealth Games.

06:30 AM IST | FAILED! Ruth Baffoe of Ghana manages to lift 90 kg in Clean and Jerk category but it has been ruled out as she bent her right arm during the jerk.

06:20 AM IST | Now Sanjita Chanu leads her closest opponent, Canada’s Rachel LeBlanc-Bazinet, with 3 kg heading into the into the Clean and Jerk section. Chanu lifted 84 kg in the Snatch category.

06:15 AM IST | This is incredible! Sanjita Chanu equals the Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 53 kg Snatch category in her 2nd attempt and goes on to break it in the 3rd attempt.

The existing records in the Women’s 53-kg category. Sanjita Chanu broke the record of Swarti Singh in the Snatch category by lifting 84 kg.

06:05 AM IST | A remarkable effort by Sanjita Chanu! She lifts 81 kg in her first snatch attempt. The Indian weightlifter is participating in the women’s 53 kg final and will be looking to replicate the Day 1 success of her namesake.

05:30 AM IST | Although Indian contingent is making waves at the Commonwealth Games 2018 with one silver and one gold medal, it is England which leads at the top with the highest number of gold medals while the hosts Australia have secured the highest number of medals so far.

