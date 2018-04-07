Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 3 LIVE updates, Gold Coast Australia: The Indian contingent will be looking to increase their medal tally on Saturday at Gold Coast in Australia. With total 4 medals already in their medal tally, thanks to the inspiring run from the Indian weightlifters—P Gururaja, Mirabai Chanu, Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather, the Indian contingent will be looking to add more feathers in their cap through other sports.

After continuing their impressive run on Day 2 of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games with two more, the Indian contingent will be looking to increase their medal tally on Saturday at Gold Coast in Australia. With total 4 medals already in their medal tally, thanks to the inspiring run from the Indian weightlifters—P Gururaja, Mirabai Chanu, Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu and Deepak Lather, the Indian contingent will be looking to add more feathers in their cap through other sports. On Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games, Indian ace shuttlers and prime aspects of clinching the highest honour in the Games at Gold Coast, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal will be leading the charge of the Indian badminton team in the quarterfinals.

In other sports, Indian men’s and women’s team will step on the podium on day 3 in boxing, table tennis and squash. The main highlight of Day at Gold Coast will be the intriguing encounter between India and Pakistan as the arch-rivals will lock horns in men’s hockey. The result of the high voltage clash will prove pivotal for both the sides as it will paint the vivid picture of their future in the competition.

Here are the LIVE updates of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia

05:30 AM IST —

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App