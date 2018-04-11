Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh doubled nation’s success by clinching the gold medal in Women's Double Trap event at Gold Coast. Shreyashi bagged India’s 12th gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia. For the finish at top of the podium, Shreyasi Singh edged past Australia's om in a nail-biting shoot-off in women’s double trap shooting competition.

After 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) bronze medallist Om Prakash Mitharval opened India’s medal account for Day 7 on Wednesday with another bronze medal finish, Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh doubled nation’s success by clinching the gold medal in women’s Double Trap event at Gold Coast. Shreyashi bagged India’s 12th gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia. For the finish at top of the podium, Shreyasi Singh edged past Australia’s om in a nail-biting shoot-off in women’s double trap shooting competition. The Indian shooter along with her Australia opponent was levelled at 96 points at the end of the fourth round which triggered a shoot-off to decide the ultimate winner.

Earlier, Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitharval opened India’s Day 7 medal account on Wednesday with a bronze finish in the men’s 50m pistol event at Gold Coast. This was Mitharval’s second gold medal finish in the 22nd edition of Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. While Mitharval came third in 50m pistol event, India’s second medal hope Jitu Rai had to settle for a 6th spot after recording low scores in qualifying and the final. In the qualifying round, both Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharval were on the verge of finishing top of the podium once in the 50m pistol. The Indian shooters, who already have gold and bronze medals in their kitty, registered low scores on their road to the finals of the 50m pistol event.

