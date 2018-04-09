Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh on Monday clinched the silver medal in 105 kg class weightlifting event at Gold Coast. For the win, Pardeep Singh had to deliver a combined total of 352 kg in which he lifted 152 kg in snatch and a whopping 200kg in clean and jerk. Pardeep Singh's silver medal heroic has come on the final day of the weightlifting events at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Starting the Day 5 of the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia with a bang, Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh on Monday clinched the silver medal in 105 kg class weightlifting event at Gold Coast. For the win, Pardeep Singh had to deliver a combined total of 352 kg in which he lifted 152 kg in snatch and a whopping 200kg in clean and jerk. Pardeep Singh’s silver medal heroic has come on the final day of the weightlifting events at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. This is India’s eight medal in weightlifting at 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth games in Ausyrtrliua.

(updating…)

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App