Opening the account of the Indian contingent in shooting on Sunday at Gold Coast, Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu bagged gold and silver medal in the women’s 10m Air Pistol on Day 4 of the ongoing 22nd edition of Commonwealth Games in Australia. The 16-year old Manu Bhaker also broke Commonwealth games record in her bid to clinch the gold medal at Gold Coast. Bhaker broke the CWG record by registering a shot of 240.9. Her counterpart Heena Sidhu staged a stunning comeback to finish second. While Manu Bhaker and Heenu Sidhu took the gold and silver in the 10m Air pistol event, hosts nation’s Elena Galiabovitch came third and claimed the bronze medal. Galiabovitch registered a score of 214.9 in her bronze medal finish.

