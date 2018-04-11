Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitharval opened India's Day 7 medal account on Wednesday with a bronze medal in the men's 50m pistol event in the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia. Indian shooters Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharval were on the verge of finishing top of the podium once in the 50m pistol. The Indian shooters, who already have gold and bronze medals in their kitty, registered low scores on their road to the finals of the 50m pistol event.

Om Prakash Mitharval, who recently finished on top of the podium with Jitu Rai in men's 10m air pistol, scuffed his last two shots which blocked him from top two finish

While Om Prakash Mitharval, India's second medal hope Jitu Rai surprisingly finished 6th in the same event.

Om Prakash Mitharval, who recently finished on top of the podium with Jitu Rai in men’s 10m air pistol, scuffed his last two shots which blocked him from top two finish. Mitharval shot 7.2 and 7.6 in his last two attempts to claim his second medal in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. In the final, Mitharval registered a score of 20.1 which was outclassed by Daniel Repacholi of Australia, who shot 227.2 to clinch the highest honour. Daniel Repacholi impressive finish in the final not only gave him the gold medal but also entered his name in the history books.

The Australian broke the CWG with his unmatched shot of 227.2 in the final. Repacholi was followed by Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh, who shot a decent 220.5 to take home silver in the 50-metre Pistol event. In the pursuit of the final round, both Jitu and Om Mitharwal registred surprisingly low scores where Jitu took the sixth spot with 542 points. Earlier in the Games at Gold Coast, Jitu Rai won gold in 10m air pistol event and his counterpart from the Indian contingent Om Prakash Mitharval finished third to take home the bronze medal in the same event.

