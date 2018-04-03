Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal lashed out at CWG federation for removing her father Harvir Singh Nehwal from the 2018 Commonwealth Games Indian officials list on Monday. Taking the matter into her hands, a frustrated Saina Nehwal tweeted about the unfair treatment given to his father ahead of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. Nehwal said that she was surprised to see that when the Indian contingent started from for Commonwealth Games 2018, her father was confirmed as the team official. Nehwal paid the whole amount for the trip, but when she arrived at the games village, Saina's father name from Indian official list was missing and was his denied to enter the Games Village.

"He can’t c my matches and he can’t enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this," Nehwal tweeted

He can’t c my matches and he can’t enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018

I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions …but i didn’t understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can’t enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018

