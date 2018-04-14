As the XXI Commonwealth Games down-under come to an end, the Indian contingent will hope to finish their excellent campaign on a high. Day 10 saw India adding 17 medals to its tally, including 8 gold, taking the total to 59. Tomorrow promises to be another exciting day as we'll get to see the first-ever All-India encounter in Badminton between ace shuttlers Sindhu and Saina.

As they say, all good things come to an end, and so; the XXI Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 approach their conclusion, as the Indian contingent looks back on what has been a really good campaign so far. Just five matches tomorrow then, for India on the last day; and all of them involve medal contenders. The biggest of them is a first of its kind: an All-India final in badminton as ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu go up against each other in the women’s singles gold medal match, thus assuring India of two more medals. But before we look forward to tomorrow, let’s take a moment and look back at today, for what has possibly been the most action-packed day for India so far in the games; as it added 17 medals to its tally, 8 of which were gold.

Boxer MC Mary Kom won gold in the 46-49 kg final, shooter Sanjiv Rajput won gold in 50m rifle 3 positions, Gaurav Solanki (52 kg) then won another gold in boxing, and then came the historic moment when young Neeraj Chopra won India’s first-ever gold in Javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won gold in the 50kg wrestling freestyle category, followed by teammate Sumit.Possibly the star of the games so far for India, Manika Batra delivered with another gold, this time in the women’s singles. the day closed with Vikas Krishnan winning India’s third gold from boxing. In a shocking defeat though, both the Men’s and the women’s hockey team lost their bronze medal playoff against England. While the women’s team lost 6-0 in the morning, the men’s team lost 2-1 in the afternoon after putting up a good fight.

TABLE TENNIS

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match:

Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das

5.00 am

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match:

Sharath Achanta vs Samuel Walker

BADMINTON

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match:

PV Sindhu v/s Saina Nehwal

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match:

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match:

Satvik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

SQUASH:

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match:

Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa

