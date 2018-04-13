Day 10 of the XXI Commonwealth Games will see a lot of Indian athletes contend for a medal. The likes of Sindhu, Nehwal, Srikanth will look to strike glory in their respective singles finals whereas boxer Vikas Krishnan and athlete Neeraj Chopra will look to continue their rich vein of form and bring home gold. Squash stars Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa will look to their defend their title in the mixed doubles finals.

Day 9 saw lots of highs for India, complemented with a few lows as well. For starters, India’s Bajrang Punia won gold in men’s freestyle 65kg. This was India’s 17th gold at the Games. The shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu are through to the semi-finals of their singles events scheduled for tomorrow, boxers Vikas Krishnan, Manish Kaushik, Gaurav Solanki and Satish Kumar won their respective semi-final bouts and will look to strike gold for India; whereas fellow teammates Naman Tanwar, Manoj Kumar and H Muhammad had to settle for bronze. Indian men’s hockey team lost their semi-final clash with New Zealand 3-2 despite putting up a good fight and will now fight for the bronze medal along with the eves tomorrow. Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal beat Joelle King/Paul Coll 11-9, 8-11, 11-10 to advance to squash mixed doubles final.

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala, aged 15, created history by becoming the country’s youngest ever gold medal winner in the Commonwealth Games after he created a Games record in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event. Shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil won gold and silver respectively in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 21st Commonwealth Games. India’s Manika Batra/Mouma Das take home the silver medal after losing 0-3 in women’s doubles table tennis final.

Here’s the full schedule for Day 10 of the XXI Commonwealth Games 2-18 down-under:

Day 10 (April 14, Saturday)

HOCKEY

Women’s Bronze medal match-

India vs England

6.00 am

Men’s bronze medal match-

India vs England

2.30 pm

TABLE-TENNIS

Men’s doubles bronze medal match

Harmeet Desai and Shankar Shetty

3.35 pm

Men’s doubles gold medal match

Sharath Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

4.15 pm

Mixed doubles semi-final 1

Achanta Sharath and Mouma Das

5.00 am

Mixed doubles semi-final 2

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra

5.35 am

Women’s singles semifinal 1

Manika Batra

6.10 am

Men’s singles semifinal 1

Sharath Achanta

WRESTLING

Women’s freestyle 62kg nordic

Sakshi Malik

6.00 am

Women’s freestyle 50kg nordic

Vinesh Phogat

Men’s freestyle 125kg nordic

Sumit

Men’s freestyle 86kg 1/8 final

Somveer

6.15 am

BADMINTON

Men’s doubles semi-final

Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty

Men’s singles semi-final

Kidambi Srikanth

Women’s singles semi-final

Saina Nehwal

Women’s singles semi-final

PV Sindhu

Women’s doubles semi-final

Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa

SQUASH

Women’s doubles semi-final

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal

Mixed doubles gold medal match

Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghoshal

2.30 pm

BOXING

Women’s 45-48 kg gold medal bout

MC Mary Kom

7.32 am

Men’s 46-49 kg gold medal bout

Amit

8.17 am

Men’s 52kg gold medal bout

Gaurav Solanki

8.32 am

Men’s 60kg gold medal bout

Mainsh Kaushik

8.47 am

Men’s 75kg gold medal bout

Vikas Krishnan

Men’s +91 kg gold medal bout

Satish Kumar

ATHLETICS:

Men’s javelin throw final

Neeraj Chopra, Vipin Kashna

10.05 am

Men’s triple jump final

Arpinder Singh

10.45 am

