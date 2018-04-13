Day 9 saw lots of highs for India, complemented with a few lows as well. For starters, India’s Bajrang Punia won gold in men’s freestyle 65kg. This was India’s 17th gold at the Games. The shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu are through to the semi-finals of their singles events scheduled for tomorrow, boxers Vikas Krishnan, Manish Kaushik, Gaurav Solanki and Satish Kumar won their respective semi-final bouts and will look to strike gold for India; whereas fellow teammates Naman Tanwar, Manoj Kumar and H Muhammad had to settle for bronze. Indian men’s hockey team lost their semi-final clash with New Zealand 3-2 despite putting up a good fight and will now fight for the bronze medal along with the eves tomorrow. Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal beat Joelle King/Paul Coll 11-9, 8-11, 11-10 to advance to squash mixed doubles final.
Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala, aged 15, created history by becoming the country’s youngest ever gold medal winner in the Commonwealth Games after he created a Games record in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event. Shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil won gold and silver respectively in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 21st Commonwealth Games. India’s Manika Batra/Mouma Das take home the silver medal after losing 0-3 in women’s doubles table tennis final.
Here’s the full schedule for Day 10 of the XXI Commonwealth Games 2-18 down-under:
Day 10 (April 14, Saturday)
HOCKEY
Women’s Bronze medal match-
India vs England
6.00 am
Men’s bronze medal match-
India vs England
2.30 pm
TABLE-TENNIS
Men’s doubles bronze medal match
Harmeet Desai and Shankar Shetty
3.35 pm
Men’s doubles gold medal match
Sharath Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
4.15 pm
Mixed doubles semi-final 1
Achanta Sharath and Mouma Das
5.00 am
Mixed doubles semi-final 2
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra
5.35 am
Women’s singles semifinal 1
Manika Batra
6.10 am
Men’s singles semifinal 1
Sharath Achanta
WRESTLING
Women’s freestyle 62kg nordic
Sakshi Malik
6.00 am
Women’s freestyle 50kg nordic
Vinesh Phogat
Men’s freestyle 125kg nordic
Sumit
Men’s freestyle 86kg 1/8 final
Somveer
6.15 am
BADMINTON
Men’s doubles semi-final
Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty
Men’s singles semi-final
Kidambi Srikanth
Women’s singles semi-final
Saina Nehwal
Women’s singles semi-final
PV Sindhu
Women’s doubles semi-final
Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa
SQUASH
Women’s doubles semi-final
Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal
Mixed doubles gold medal match
Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghoshal
2.30 pm
BOXING
Women’s 45-48 kg gold medal bout
MC Mary Kom
7.32 am
Men’s 46-49 kg gold medal bout
Amit
8.17 am
Men’s 52kg gold medal bout
Gaurav Solanki
8.32 am
Men’s 60kg gold medal bout
Mainsh Kaushik
8.47 am
Men’s 75kg gold medal bout
Vikas Krishnan
Men’s +91 kg gold medal bout
Satish Kumar
ATHLETICS:
Men’s javelin throw final
Neeraj Chopra, Vipin Kashna
10.05 am
Men’s triple jump final
Arpinder Singh
10.45 am