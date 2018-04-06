India at Commonwealth Games Day 3 schedule: After extending India's medal tally to 4 on day 2 of the Games, Indian athletes would look to clinch more medals on day three of the Games. Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu bagged the gold medal in the women's 53kg category, Deepak Lather won the bronze medal in the men's 69kg category on day 2 at Gold Coast.

Indian athletes continued their solid show on the second day of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with two more medals to extend the country’s tally to four medals. Weightlifters put forth remarkable efforts resembling the opening day as both the medals for India came in weightlifting. While Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu bagged the gold medal in the women’s 53kg category, Deepak Lather won the bronze medal in the men’s 69kg category. The star-studded Indian badminton team also continued their winning run against Scotland with a flawless 5-0 victory spearheaded by Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.

Correcting their mistakes from day 1 at Gold Coast, Indian women’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 4-1 taking a step towards medal finish. In boxing, Amit and Naman Tanvar won their respective bouts to progress into the quarterfinals in their respective categories. However, headlining the day were weightlifters Sanjita Chanu and Lather. Chanu pulled of a record 84 kg in Snatch category and aced her opponents by lifting a mammoth 108 kg in Clean and Jerk category, lifting a total of 192 kg. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Deepak Lathar lifted a combined 155 kg and 159 kg to lift a total of 295kg for bronze.

On the third day of the Games, Indian men’s hockey team will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash which will decide the fate of the two teams in the competition. Weightlifters Sathish Sivalingam (Men’s 77kg), Vandna Gupta (Women’s 63kg) and Ragala Venkat Rahul (Men’s 85kg) would aim to bring more medals in weightlifting for the country. Srikanth and Saina will lead the charge when the Indian badminton team plays the quarterfinals on day 3 in Gold Coast. Indian men’s and women’s team will also be in action on day 3 in boxing, table tennis and squash.

Here’s the full schedule of Indian athletes in action on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast:

WEIGHTLIFTING

Event: Men’s 77kg Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam Time: 5:12 a.m.

Event: Women’s 63kg Athlete: Vandna Gupta Time: 9:42 a.m.

Event: Men’s 85kg Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul Time: 2:12 p.m.

BASKETBALL

India vs England (Men) Time: 1:03 p.m. India vs Malaysia (Women) Time: 2:03 p.m.

HOCKEY

India vs Pakistan (Men) Time: 10:02 a.m.

CYCLING

Event: Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Athlete: Manjeet Singh Time: 3:54 p.m. (Final)

Event: Men’s Sprint Athlete: Sanuraj P, Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar Time: 9:56 a.m. (Qualification), 10:43 a.m. (Quarterfinal), 2:10 p.m. (Semifinal), 4:14 p.m. (Final)

Event: Women Point Race Athlete: Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi Time: 10:28 a.m. (Qualification), 2:46 p.m. (Final)

Event: Women 500 m Time Trial Athlete: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji Time: 3:29 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Event: Individual All-Around Athlete: Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh Time: 4:39 a.m.

Event: Women Individual All-Around Athlete: Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Aruna Reddy Time: 12:11 p.m. (Final)

SWIMMING

Event: Men’s 50m Backstroke Athlete: Srihari Nataraj Time: 6:45 a.m. (Heat 1), 3:49 p.m. (Semifinal 1)

BADMINTON

Event: Mixed Team quarterfinals Time: 6:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.

BOXING

Event: Men’s and Women’s Preliminary rounds Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

TABLE TENNIS

Event: Team Group and Knockout Stage Time: 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SQUASH

Event: Singles Preliminary Time: 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

