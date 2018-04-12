India had an impressive day 8 in the 2018 commonwealth games down under, which saw them adding 7 medals to the tally including two golds. the day started with Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware, Babita Kumari and Kiran breezing through their opening round matches. Sushil Kumar (74kg freestyle), Rahul Aware (57kg) and Babita Kumari (women’s 53 kg) entered the final clash while Kiran fought for bronze in the 75kg women’s division. While Sushil and Rahul were able to clinch gold, Babita lost 5-2 and had to settle for silver. Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon then won a silver and bronze medal respectively after finishing at the second and third spots in the women’s discus throw finals. Shooter Tejaswini Sawant also won silver in the women’s 50m prone shooting event.
The Indian badminton team continued its good run, with everyone progressing to the next rounds of their respective events. Sindhu, Srikanth, and Nehwal all starred as they reached the Quarters of the singles event. Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghoshal moved to the semis. A heartbreaking loss in the day was the Indian women’s hockey team’s defeat to Australia in the second semi-final. They’ll now face England in the bronze medal playoff on Saturday.
We now look forward to day 9 where stars like Sindhu, Naman Tanwar, and Sakshi Malik will feature in their respective match-ups. The men’s hockey team will then go up against New Zealand in the semi-final.
Here’s the full schedule for the Indian contingent on Day 9 (13 April) at Gold coast 2018
SHOOTING
Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage-2 :
Anish and Neeraj Kumar
4.00 am
Anjum Moudgil
Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)
Tejaswini Sawant
Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)
4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)
Shreyasi Singh
Shooting (women’s trap)
4:31 am (Qualification), 11:25 am (Final)
Seema Tomar
Shooting (women’s trap)
4.31 am (Qualification), 11.25 am (Final)
TABLE-TENNIS
Women’s doubles semifinal 1
Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe
7.20 AM
Women’s doubles semifinal 2
Manika Batra and Mouma Das
7.20 Am
Men’s doubles quarterfinal 1:
Sharath Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
5.00 am
Men’s doubles quarterfinal 3
Harmeet Desai and Shankar Shetty
5.00 am
Mixed doubles quarterfinal 2:
Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das
6.10 am
Mixed doubles quarterfinal 3:
Shankar Shetty and Madhurika Patkar
6.10 am
Mixed doubles quarterfinal 4:
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra
6.10 am
ATHLETICS
Men’s javelin throw qualifying round-group A
Neeraj Chopra
5.30 am
SQUASH
Women’s doubles quarter-final
Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal
6.30 am
Mixed doubles semi-final
Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghoshal
1.30
WRESTLING
Men’s freestyle 65 kg 1/8 final
BAJRANG
7.00 am
Men’s freestyle 97 kg 1/4 final
Mausam Khatri
Women’s freestyle 68kg group B
Divya Kakran
Women’s freestyle 57 kg group B
Pooja Dhanda
BADMINTON
Men’s singles quarterfinal
Srikanth Kidambi
Women’s singles quarterfinal
PV Sindhu
Women’s singles quarterfinal
Saina Nehwal
Mixed doubles quarterfinal
Ashwini Ponappa and Satvik Rankireddy
Mixed doubles quarterfinal
Pranaav Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy
BOXING
Men’s 46-49 kg semifinal 2
Amit
8.47 AM
Men’s 52kg semifinal 1
Gaurav Solanki
Men’s 60kg semifinal 1
Manish Kaushik
Men’s 91kg semifinal 1
Naman Tanwar
Men’s 56kg semifinal 2
Hussamuddin Mohammad
3.17 PM
Men’s 69kg semifinal 2
Manoj Kumar
3.47 PM
Men’s 75kg semifinal 1
Vikas Krishnan
4.02 PM
Men’s +91kg semifinal 1
Satish Kumar
5.02 PM
HOCKEY
Men semifinal;
India vs New Zealand
3.00 PM