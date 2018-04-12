Day 9 will see Indian athletes competing for medals in wrestling, badminton, squash and table-tennis events. India will look to finish strongly in the XXI Commonwealth Games and more medals to its tally. The Indian men's hockey team will also clash with New Zealand in the afternoon in the first semi-final.

India had an impressive day 8 in the 2018 commonwealth games down under, which saw them adding 7 medals to the tally including two golds. the day started with Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware, Babita Kumari and Kiran breezing through their opening round matches. Sushil Kumar (74kg freestyle), Rahul Aware (57kg) and Babita Kumari (women’s 53 kg) entered the final clash while Kiran fought for bronze in the 75kg women’s division. While Sushil and Rahul were able to clinch gold, Babita lost 5-2 and had to settle for silver. Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon then won a silver and bronze medal respectively after finishing at the second and third spots in the women’s discus throw finals. Shooter Tejaswini Sawant also won silver in the women’s 50m prone shooting event.

The Indian badminton team continued its good run, with everyone progressing to the next rounds of their respective events. Sindhu, Srikanth, and Nehwal all starred as they reached the Quarters of the singles event. Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghoshal moved to the semis. A heartbreaking loss in the day was the Indian women’s hockey team’s defeat to Australia in the second semi-final. They’ll now face England in the bronze medal playoff on Saturday.

We now look forward to day 9 where stars like Sindhu, Naman Tanwar, and Sakshi Malik will feature in their respective match-ups. The men’s hockey team will then go up against New Zealand in the semi-final.

Here’s the full schedule for the Indian contingent on Day 9 (13 April) at Gold coast 2018

SHOOTING

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage-2 :

Anish and Neeraj Kumar

4.00 am

Anjum Moudgil

Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)

Tejaswini Sawant

Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

4.31 am (Qualification), 9.31 am (Final)

Shreyasi Singh

Shooting (women’s trap)

4:31 am (Qualification), 11:25 am (Final)

Seema Tomar

Shooting (women’s trap)

4.31 am (Qualification), 11.25 am (Final)

TABLE-TENNIS

Women’s doubles semifinal 1

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe

7.20 AM

Women’s doubles semifinal 2

Manika Batra and Mouma Das

7.20 Am

Men’s doubles quarterfinal 1:

Sharath Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

5.00 am

Men’s doubles quarterfinal 3

Harmeet Desai and Shankar Shetty

5.00 am

Mixed doubles quarterfinal 2:

Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das

6.10 am

Mixed doubles quarterfinal 3:

Shankar Shetty and Madhurika Patkar

6.10 am

Mixed doubles quarterfinal 4:

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra

6.10 am

ATHLETICS

Men’s javelin throw qualifying round-group A

Neeraj Chopra

5.30 am

SQUASH

Women’s doubles quarter-final

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal

6.30 am

Mixed doubles semi-final

Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghoshal

1.30

WRESTLING

Men’s freestyle 65 kg 1/8 final

BAJRANG

7.00 am

Men’s freestyle 97 kg 1/4 final

Mausam Khatri

Women’s freestyle 68kg group B

Divya Kakran

Women’s freestyle 57 kg group B

Pooja Dhanda

BADMINTON

Men’s singles quarterfinal

Srikanth Kidambi

Women’s singles quarterfinal

PV Sindhu

Women’s singles quarterfinal

Saina Nehwal

Mixed doubles quarterfinal

Ashwini Ponappa and Satvik Rankireddy

Mixed doubles quarterfinal

Pranaav Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy

BOXING

Men’s 46-49 kg semifinal 2

Amit

8.47 AM

Men’s 52kg semifinal 1

Gaurav Solanki

Men’s 60kg semifinal 1

Manish Kaushik

Men’s 91kg semifinal 1

Naman Tanwar

Men’s 56kg semifinal 2

Hussamuddin Mohammad

3.17 PM

Men’s 69kg semifinal 2

Manoj Kumar

3.47 PM

Men’s 75kg semifinal 1

Vikas Krishnan

4.02 PM

Men’s +91kg semifinal 1

Satish Kumar

5.02 PM

HOCKEY

Men semifinal;

India vs New Zealand

3.00 PM

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App