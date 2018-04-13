Coming as a shocking news from Gold Coast on Friday, triple jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Kolothum Thodi have been thrown out of the Commonwealth Games for suspected doping. As per reports, the Indian athletes were found violating the no-needle policy of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and were asked to vacate the Games’ village immediately. Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are with immediate effect not permitted to participate in the Games. In their official statement about the troubled Indian athletes, CGF said that Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are with immediate effect not permitted to participate in the Games.

“Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are in breach of the No Needle Policy in that they failed to ensure compliance with the No Needle Policy and, in particular, failed to ensure compliance with paragraphs I, II, III and IV of the No Needle Policy,” CGF said in a statement. “The accreditation of Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi was suspended with effect from 09:00 hours on April 13, 2018. Both athletes were removed from the Games Village. We have asked the Commonwealth Games Association of India to ensure both athletes depart Australia on the first flight available,” the statement added.

