Commonwealth Games 2018: The victory against Malaysia has come as a boon for the Indian side as they had narrowly lost 2-3 to Wales in the opening game. Indian women hockey team will now play England on April 8 and South Africa on April 10.

Indian women hockey registered a resounding 2-1 victory against Malaysia on Friday in a Pool A hockey match played at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. India rode on the fantastic brace hit by drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur who first gave an early lead to her side with a penalty corner and later scored a powerful flick to make it 2-1 for India. Captain Rani and Lalremsiami scored two late goals to give India a sensational victory.

Indian women hockey team entered the Pool A fixture against a resolute Malaysian side as the heavy favourites and expectedly, managed to keep Malaysia at bay for the large part of the match. Gurjit Kaur opened the deadlock from a penalty corner within five minutes of the match and gave the much-needed momentum to the Indian side. But the momentum shifted by the end of the first quarter as Malaysia pushed India on the back foot by playing a fantastic mix of both attack and defence. Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 2 LIVE: Sanjita Chanu clinches gold, badminton team starts strongly | Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjita Chanu delivers another gold medal for India

In the second quarter, Malaysia held the game by the neck and nullified India’s attack. They bombarded the Indian defence with a string of breathtaking attacks and defended their own half with true grit. After a thrilling second quarter, Malaysia finally pulled an equaliser in the third quarter. But that lead lasted short as it was Gurjit Kaur once again who rose to the occasion and doubled India’s lead with a powerful flick.

The game was far from over as Malaysia maintained the charge and kept looking for an opening. Just in the closing 5 minutes of the third quarter, captain Rani smashed in a superb goal making it 3-1 for India. In the final two minutes, Lalremsiami put the final nail in Malaysia’s coffin giving her side an emphatic 4-1 victory.

The victory against Malaysia has come as a boon for the Indian side as they had narrowly lost 2-3 to Wales in the opening game. Indian women hockey team will now play England on April 8 and South Africa on April 10.

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App