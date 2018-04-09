Indian shooter Jitu Rai clinched the gold medal in 10m air pistol event at Gold Coast. While Jitu Rai won gold, his counterpart from the Indian contingent Om Prakash Mitharval finished third to claim the bronze medal in the same event. Rai, who successfully retained his gold medal at the Commonwealth Games also scripted history as the Lucknow star shooter set a new record at the Games with a score of 235.1 in the final.

Reaching new heights on Monday (Day 5) of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Indian shooter Jitu Rai clinched the gold medal in 10m air pistol event at Gold Coast. While Jitu Rai won gold, his counterpart from the Indian contingent Om Prakash Mitharval finished third to claim the bronze medal in the same event. For the win Jitu registered a score of 235.1 and Om Prakash scored 214.3 for the top finishes at the podium. Rai, who successfully retained his gold medal at the Commonwealth Games also scripted history as the Lucknow star shooter set a new record at the Games with a score of 235.1 in the final.

Earlier, Om enjoyed a promising start to his campaign and emerged as the best shooter in the qualification stage. He equalled the Commonwealth Games (CWG) record on his way to qualifying for the final. Om shot 584 in the qualifying round to equal the record set by fellow Indian Samaresh Jung at the 2006 CWG in Melbourne. Rai reached the final with a score of 570.

