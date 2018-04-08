With Venkat Rahul Ragala and veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam headlining the Day 3 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, the Indian contingent will continue their medal pursuit in weightlifting and other sports on Day 4 of CWG at Gold Coast. Increasing the medal tally at Gold Coast almost single-handedly in one sport, the Indian weightlifters have now clinched four gold medals for the first time since the game's inception.

With Venkat Rahul Ragala and veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam headlining the Day 3 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, the Indian contingent will continue their medal pursuit in weightlifting and other sports on Day 4 of CWG at Gold Coast. Increasing the medal tally at Gold Coast almost single-handedly in one sport, the Indian weightlifters have now clinched four gold medals for the first time since the game’s inception. It was medal galore for India on Day 3 as Venkat Rahul, Sathish Kumar Sivalingam surpassed their opponent and lifted India to the fourth place in the medals tally of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. The Indian contingent will be looking to continue their medal conquest in the same manner on Day 4 of CWG as well.

Here are the Day 4 LIVE updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast:

06:40 AM IST — India beat England 2-1 in women’s hockey: Indian women’s hockey team have completed a stunning comeback against England. Despite being 1-0 down in the first quarterer, Team India have turned things around for themselves by registering a remarkable 2-1 win. Two lethal strikes from Navneet Kaur and Gurjit Kaur were the difference maker for India against mighty England.

05:50 AM IST — Shooting: Manu Bhaker of India has broke the CWG qualification record at Gold Coast. The 16-year old smashed the CWG qualification record in women’s 10m air pistol. Bhaker had to shoot 388/400 in order to surpass Dina Aspandiyarova record which she scripted 12 years ago. Bhaker’s counterpart Heena Sidhu shot 379/400 to seal her berth for the finals.

05:40 AM IST — Race Walk — KT Irfan and Manish Singh Rawat are competing today in men’s 20KM race walk. Occupying the seventh place Manish is 0.02 minutes behind front-runner Dane Bird-Smith. Manish’ counterpart Irfan is in the tenth place.

05:30 AM IST — Hello and welcome to Day 4 LIVE coverage of the ongoing 22nd edition of Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. So far India have bagged 6 medals in their CWG kitty.

