The Indian contingent will be eager to deliver more success on Monday (Day 5) of 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia. Following her win in the quarters on Day 4, Indian boxing icon Mary Kom entered into the semi-finals to assure the nation's first boxing medal at Gold Coast. Saina Nehwal and Kidmabi Srikanth are in pole position to land more gold for India in the ongoing CWG at Gold Coast. Ace shooters Om Prakash Mitharwal and Jitu Rai qualified for the 10m air pistol final here at Gold Coast.

After bagging 3 gold, 2 bronze and 1 silver medal to their medals tally on Day 4, the Indian contingent will be eager to deliver more success on Monday (Day 5) of 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia. On Sunday, women athletes became the backbone of the Indian contingent in Australia as Manu Bhaker, Punam Yadav and Manika Batra led Team India to bag 3 gold medals on Day 4 of CWG at Gold Coast. While the Indian women’s table tennis claimed their historic first gold, Indian weightlifters continued their evergreen progress in the CWG at Gold Coast with Punam Yadav and Vikas Thakur, who clinched gold and bronze in their respective weightlifting events.

On Day 4, Indian boxing icon Mary Kom entered into the semi-finals to assure the nation’s first boxing medal at Gold Coast. For the win, Mary Kom outclassed Scotland’s Megan Gordon in the quarters. Continuing Indian shooters’ impressive run on Day 5, ace shooters Om Prakash Mitharwal and Jitu Rai qualified for the 10m air pistol final here at Gold Coast. Along with Jitu Rai and Om Prakash, ace shuttlers for India—Saina Nehwal and Kidmabi Srikanth are also in contention for a CWG medal at Gold Coast.

Here are the Day 5 LIVE updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia:

8:08 AM IST — Shooting: Om Prakash Mitharwal has won bronze medal while Australia’s Kerry Bell has finished second to9 claim the silver medal in 10m air pistol event.

8:00 AM IST — Shooting: No surprise in this one! Jitu Rai has won the gold medal in 10m air pistol.

7:27 AM IST — Weightlifting: Pardeeep Singh, who was battling with Samoa’s Sanele Mao for the gold medal was forced to settle with a silver medal. Samoa’s Sanele Mao registered a 2 kg lead over Pardeep Singh to finish at the top of the podium.

7:17 AM IST — Weightlifting: First medal for India on Day 5! Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh wins silver in 105 kg class.

6:30 AM IST — Weightlifting: India’s Pardeep Singh and one of the favourites to land another gold medal in the ongoing Day 5 of 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast is competing in the 105kg event. In Pardeep Singh’s road for another gold in weightlifting stands many barriers, and one of the top names include the likes of David Katoatau from Kiribati and Stanislav Chalaev from New Zealand.

6:20 AM IST — Table Tennis: Taking the second game with a storm is Singapore’s Ning Gao. Gao beat Harmeet 11-9 to hit the ground running for Singapore in the first game. The Singapore international surpassed the Indian challenge 11-5 in the second round.

6:10 AM IST — Table Tennis: Representing India in the semifinals is Harmeet Desai, who is up against Ning Gao in the first encounter. Harmeet Desai is ranked 47 while his opponent is 27th in the paddlers’ ranking.

6:00 AM IST — Table Tennis: After Indian women setting the standards for the Indian contingent at Gold Coast, its time for men’s division to take centre stage. India is locking horns with Singapore at the moment for a place in the finals.

5:50 AM IST — Shooting: Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharwal are hustling hard to seal their qualification in 10m air pistol qualification. Jitu cliched gold in the same event at Glasgow in 2014. Along with the 2014 Gold medallist at CWG, his counterpart Om Prakash is India’s best bid of getting a finish on the podium. In last year Jitu and Prakash lifted India to silver and bronze finish in Commonwealth Championships.

5:40 AM IST — Men’s Skeet qualification: In one of the opening fixtures of Day 5 for India, Sheeraz Sheikh and Smit Singh are competing in men’s skeet. Both Sheikh and Singh are currently eyeing a place in the finals of men’s skeet in the ongoing qualification round.

5:30 AM IST — Hello and welcome to Day 5 LIVE coverage of the ongoing 22nd edition of Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. With 7 golds, 2 silver and 3 bronze, the Indian contingent at Gold Coast have added 12 medals in their CWG medal tally and are currently ranked fourth in the overall standings.

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App