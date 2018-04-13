Boxer Naman Tanwar claimed India’s first boxing medal on Friday in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in men’s 91kg category at Gold Coast. The 19-year old was outclassed by his Australian opponent Jason Whateley in the semi-finals of men’s 91kg bout at Gold Coast. Tanwar, who won bronze in the 2016 AIBA World Youth Championship in 2016 was decimated 4-0 by the Australian in the semis. In his road to success at the Commonwealth Games, Tanwar kick-started his campaign with an easy win over Tanzania’s Haruna Mhando by a unanimous verdict.
Tanwar’s medal hungry attitude served him right earlier as the Haryana boxer had assured his bronze finish at Gold Coast. Samoa’s Frank Masoe was caught by a surprise by Naman, who made a striking difference in his bout with his agile abilities. The Indian boxer had ease-past his opponent 5-0 to confirm his place in the semis.
(UPDATING…)
