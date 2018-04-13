Boxer Naman Tanwar claimed India's first boxing medal on Friday in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in men's 91kg category at Gold Coast. The 19-year old was outclassed by his Australian opponent Jason Whateley in the semi-finals of men's 91kg bout at Gold Coast.

Boxer Naman Tanwar claimed India’s first boxing medal on Friday in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in men’s 91kg category at Gold Coast. The 19-year old was outclassed by his Australian opponent Jason Whateley in the semi-finals of men’s 91kg bout at Gold Coast. Tanwar, who won bronze in the 2016 AIBA World Youth Championship in 2016 was decimated 4-0 by the Australian in the semis. In his road to success at the Commonwealth Games, Tanwar kick-started his campaign with an easy win over Tanzania’s Haruna Mhando by a unanimous verdict.

Tanwar’s medal hungry attitude served him right earlier as the Haryana boxer had assured his bronze finish at Gold Coast. Samoa’s Frank Masoe was caught by a surprise by Naman, who made a striking difference in his bout with his agile abilities. The Indian boxer had ease-past his opponent 5-0 to confirm his place in the semis.

