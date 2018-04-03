The 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) will begin on Thursday at Gold Coast, the Queensland district of Australia for the record fifth time. The Commonwealth Games, which involves athletes from 70 Commonwealth of Nations will feature in 18 sports disciplines. India have sent 227 athletes across various categories in the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. The opening ceremony of upcoming CWG will be held at the Carrara Stadium in the Gold Coast city of Queensland.

On Wednesday, the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games will officially get kick-started with the opening ceremony at Gold Coast city of Queensland in Australia. For the first time since the games’ inception in 1930, the 21st edition of CWG will be the first of its kind to hold the equal number of athletic events for both men and women. There will be 227 athletes from the Indian contingent for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. With the start of the opening ceremony at Gold Coast, Australia will officially become the fifth nation to host the mega sporting event between the Commonwealth nations.

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu is India’s official flag-bearer at the opening ceremony. Previously known as the British Empire Games from 1930–1950, the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games which involves athletes from 70 nations will feature 18 sports disciplines. After the opening ceremony, India will kick-start their CWG campaign with the table tennis group and knockout stage category at 4:00 AM on Thursday. Along with PV Sindhu, India’s contingent features prominent figures including the likes of badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth, shooter Jitu Rai, boxer Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal in the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia.

When is the opening ceremony of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games 2018?

The opening ceremony of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games 2018 will be held on April 4, 2018, Wednesday.

Where is the venue of Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony will be held at the Carrara Stadium, also known as the Gold Coast city of Queensland.

At what time does Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony start?

The Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony will start on the respective broadcasting channels from 3 PM (IST) onwards.

How many TV channels will broadcast the opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games?

You can watch the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2018 on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD for English Commentary. For Hindi commentary, views can tune into Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. Sony is the official broadcast channel of Commonwealth Games in India.

How can I watch online live streaming of the opening ceremony?

The live streaming of the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2018 is only available on SonyLiv.com. in India. For all the latest news and LIVE updates about Commonwealth Games 2018, download the NewsX app and log onto www.NewsX.com.

