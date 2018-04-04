On Wednesday, the road to glory for 22-member of Indian contingent will officially be underway at the Carrara stadium as Gold Coast will welcome 71 nations in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. With 64 medals (15 gold, 30 silver, 19 bronze to be precise) last time around in Glasgow, India will be looking to beat their overall best of 101 medals grabbed in the 2010 New Delhi games at Gold Coast.

On Wednesday, the road to glory for 22-member of Indian contingent will officially be underway at the Carrara stadium as Gold Coast will welcome 71 nations in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. With 64 medals (15 gold, 30 silver, 19 bronze to be precise) last time around in Glasgow, India will be looking to beat their overall best of 101 medals grabbed in the 2010 New Delhi games at Gold Coast. With Australia being the hosts, the summertime vibrant vibes are likely to paint vivid pictures on the opening ceremony.

The arena will be revamped into a beach with performers gracing the sage as surfers. Singers Delta Goodrem and Dami Im will take centre stage in the opening ceremonies along with some blistering lighting effects supporting every act. The 2018 Commonwealth opening ceremony will be attended by 35,000 people including the likes of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall — Camilla along with Prince Edward, who is the Commonwealth Games Federation’s vice-patron. The 21st edition of Commonwealth Games has also invited Hollywood upper echelons and famous actors such as Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth, Miranda Kerr, Greg Norman and Mick Fanning.

Here are Commonwealth Games 2018, Opening ceremony LIVE updates:

For all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 News, download NewsX App