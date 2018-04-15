On Sunday, Table tennis star Manka Batra ended her glorious run in her debut Commonwealth Games with her fourth medal finish at Gold Coast. Batra alongside Sathiyan Gnanasekaran delivered the 7th medal in Gold Coast games in TableTennis and India's 60th medal on Day 11 of the CWG in Australia. Batra already had 3 medals under her belt in the CWG and she claimed another in an action-packed Sunday at Gold Coast.

After officially branding herself as one of the players India should watch out for in the coming years, table tennis star Manka Batra ended her glorious run in debut Commonwealth Games with her fourth medal finish at Gold Coast. Batra, who already scripted history by becoming the first Indian gold women to win gold in singles competition shined once last time on the final day of CWG. Batra already had 3 medals under her belt in the CWG and she claimed another in an action-packed Sunday at Gold Coast.

Manika Batra clinched bronze in the mixed doubles table tennis competition alongside partner Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. In an all India medal match for a third-place finish, Manika and Sathiyan ease past their counterparts from the Indian contingent Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das. The pair beat Kamal and Das 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-4) in the play-off to win bronze at Gold Coast. From start to finish, Manika and Sathuyan dominated the bronze medal match and decimated the Indian pair comprehensively to seal a third finish in mixed doubles.

Batra earlier won the women’s singles final on Saturday to complete her stellar run at Gold Coast. The ping pong trail blazer added another flawless performance to become one of India’s most successful athletes at Gold Coast. Besides her singles gold, Batra had gold in the women’s team event and a silver medal in the women’s doubles with compatriot Mouma Das. “Many congratulations 🎉 to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & Manika Batra for winning a 🥉in an all-Indian mixed doubles TT event! With this, they have delivered the 7th medal in #GC2018TableTennis and India’s 60th in #GC2018 so far!,” Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated Batra on Twitter.

