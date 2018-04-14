Continuing the gold rush for India on Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput finished on top of podium in men's 50m Rifle 3 positions at Gold Coast. To claim gold at Gold Goast, Rajput had to shot 454.4 which eventually became a new Commonwealth Games record. His counterpart Chain Singh despite taking the top spot in final qualification, Singh finished fourth in men's 50m Rifle 3 positions.

Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput continued India’s gold rush in the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Saturday in Australia with a finished on top of podium in men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions at Gold Coast. To finish with highest honour at Gold Coast, Rajput had to shot 454.4 which eventually became a new Commonwealth Games record at Gold Coast. While Sanjeev Rajput scripted history in the Commonwealth Games and finished on top of the podium, his Indian counterpart Chain Singh came agonizingly close to clinch bronze medal. Despite taking the top spot in final qualification, Singh finished fourth in men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions.

For Sanjeev Rajput, it was his first appearance at the games after 2006. Rajput clinched the highest honour here at Gold Coast in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event. The Indian shooter, who hails from Jagadri was occupying the third spot after the kneeling stage. Sanjeev scored 150.5 points in his third place finish. Sanjeev then elevated from third to second in kneeling. The 37-year old scored 156.3 in kneeling. The Indian Naval officer then got himself on the first position by scoring 98.7 in two shots during the elimination stage.

With Sanjeev Rajput claiming gold, Grzegorz Sych of Canada finished second in men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions. Sych scored 448.4 and took home silver. He was followed by Dean Bale of England, who finished third. Bale scored 441.2 points to finish third and bagged the brozne medal for England. “Proud of you, Sanjeev Rajput! Congratulations on winning gold in men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at #GC2018Shooting,” President of India—Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

