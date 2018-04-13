Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant opened India's account for Day 9 in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 with a record-breaking gold medal finish in women's 50m Rifle 3 Position at Gold Coast. Tejaswini registered a total 457.9 and India's 15th gold medal in the 2018 CWG in Australia.

Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant opened India’s account for Day 9 in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 with a record-breaking gold medal finish in women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position at Gold Coast. While Tejaswini Sawant claimed gold, her counterpart Anjum Moudgil on the other, won silver in women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at Gold Coast. For the gold finish, Tejaswini registered a total 457.9 and India’s 15th gold medal in the 2018 CWG in Australia. Tejaswini, who is no stranger when it comes to winning medals for India also shined on Day 8 where she won silver in 50m Rifle Prone event.

