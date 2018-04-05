Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib proved his mettle in the 62 kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with a record 132kg snatch lift in the third attempt after two attempts of 127kg and 130kg respectively. The opening day in Gold Coast was owned by weightlifters from India and Pakistan who brought loyal for their respective countries. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu with a record-breaking lift of 186 kg claimed the first gold for India.

After Indian weightlifters took the scene by storm on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia, Pakistan too opened its medal account with one in the same sport. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu broke Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games record lifting a combined 186 kg to better her medal colour from silver in Glasgow Games to Gold in Gold Coast. For Pakistan, their record breaker was an 18-year-old Talha Talib who broke the record with a superb 132kg in the snatch event to bag the first Gold Coast medal for his nation.

Competing in the 62kg weightlifting category Talha claimed the bronze medal as millions back in Pakistan roared in joy. Earlier in the day, Pakistan struggled to open their medal account with disappointment across games, Pakistani badminton team was thrashed 5-0 by a star-studded Indian line-up. However bringing some respite, the Pakistani national champion lifted a total weight of 283kg, his 132kg snatch lift in the third attempt after two attempts of 127kg and 130kg respectively was a Commonwealth record in his category.

Talha Talib lifted 151 kg in the second clean and jerk attempt and failed to lift more in the third eventually losing the gold to Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru who lifted 286kg for silver and Malaysia’s Anzil Bidin, who lifted 288kg for gold. Indian weightlifters, on the other hand, gave their country a solid start on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games. Gururaja on Thursday opened Indian contingent’s medal tally with the silver medal at Gold Coast in Australia. The 25-year old made his CWG debut at Gold Coast and levelled his personal best of 249kg to clinch India’s first medal. He had previously claimed gold at the 2016 South Asian Games and also won a gold at the Commonwealth weightlifting championships the same year.

Chanu meanwhile delivered 86 kg in snatch and 110 kg in clean and jerk to lift a total 285 kg and beat the previous record of Commonwealth Games held by Augustine Nwaokolo of Nigeria, who lifted 175 kg in 201o New Delhi games.

