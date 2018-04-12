Babita Kumari Phogat had to settle for a silver medal in the 53kg class women’s wrestling gold medal match after she lost to Canada's Diana Weicker at Commonwealth Games 2018. Babita produced a string of brilliant performances in her earlier to bouts to secure the place in the final match but unfortunately, she failed to repeat the gold medal performance of Commonwealth Games 2014.

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat failed to repeat her historic performance from last edition’s Commonwealth Games as she had to settle for a silver medal at the 21st edition of the Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Babita lost 2-1 to Canada’s rival Diana Weicker in the 53kg class women’s wrestling gold medal match. It is the second silver medal of the day for India after Tejaswini Sawant finished second in Women’s 50m rifle prone finals.

The 28-year-old wrestler started the bout strongly and earned an early advantage over the Canadian nurse. She maintained her lead in the first period comfortably but failed to consolidate on it in second. Babita launched an aggressive game but it proved counterproductive as the Canadian wrestler refused to go down on the mat against her. In one of the rounds, both the grapplers were down on the mat when the judge intervened and awarded the two points to Diana levelling her with the Indian. In the final three-quarters of the bout, the Canadian grappler gained momentum and earned an advantage which she held till the last second.

Babita started off by defeating Bose Samuel of Nigeria in her opening bout. Babita shook off a strong start by the Nigerian to clinch a 3-1 win. She was even more dominant in her next bout, defeating Sri Lanka’s Deepika Dilhani by fall early in the first period. The Haryana-born wrestler was too good for Carissa Holland of Australia as well, clinching another victory by fall to enter the final.

