As India take on Pakistan in a much-awaited encounter of the day, here's a preview of what to expect as we look back on India's victory against neighbors Sri Lanka earlier in the day.

newsAfter a comprehensive 5-0 victory over minnows and neighbor country Sri Lanka, the Indian badminton team would be brimming with confidence when it meets arch-rivals Pakistan; here at the Carrara Sports Centre in Queensland for its second group stage match of the day. In a 5-stage matchup, the duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Sikki Reddy would start off the proceedings for India in the Mixed doubles category. This would soon be followed by World No. 2 Kidambi Srikanth’s match against Murad Ali (Rank 623) in the Men’s Singles category.

In the Women’s singles, former World No. 1 and Bronze medallist in London 2012, Saina Nehwal would be up against Mahoor Shahzad. the baton for India would then be taken up by the pair of Pranaav Chopra and Chirag Shetty in the Men’s doubles; before Ashwini Ponappa and Ruthvika Gadde will look to finish off things in the Women’s doubles category.

Earlier in the day, the star-studded Indian team thrashed a rather incompetent Sri Lankan side 5-0. The pair of Ruthvika Gadde and Pranaav Chopra gave India a flying start by beating their rivals 2-1 in the Mixed Doubles category. This was followed by a rather thunderous performance by Srikanth, wherein he beat his SL counterpart N. Karunaratne 2-0 in straight sets. india then gained an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the match after Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty in two straight sets.

Saina Nehwal then gave India its 4th victory by defeating MD Beruwelage 21-8 and 21-4 in successive games. The match ended by Ashwini Ponappa and her partner Sikki Reddy’s victory in the Women’s doubles as they too beat their opponents 2-0 in straight sets to hand India a 5-0 victory and a dream start to their campaign for gold in the Commonwealth Games down-under.

As many might be wondering about stalwart Sindhu’s absence from featuring in the fixtures, it is learnt that she has chosen not to take part today as she wants to fully recover from the ankle niggle she suffered a few days ago.

