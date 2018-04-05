As the weightlifters and the badminton team dominated the proceedings for team India on Day 1 of Gold Coast 2018, let's take a look at what all to watch-out for on Day 2.

India's medallists on the first day - MC Saikhom and Gururaja

Day 1 at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast belonged to the two weightlifters who won India its first medals down under. While Gururaja started off the proceedings with a silver in the Men’s 56kg category, it was in the afternoon when MC Saikhom won the first (of hopefully many more to come) gold medal by lifting a record 196 kg in the women’s 48kg. All-in-all it was a good day at the office for the Indian contingent as the badminton team made it two in two after defeating neighbors Sri Lanka and Pakistan 5-0 in the Mixed Team event. The table tennis team then sealed off comfortable victories against Sri Lanka as the women won 3-0 whereas the men too had a cakewalk by beating Trinidad and Tobago 3-0. Squash player Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa both won 3-0 against their respective opponents as they proceeded to the Women’s round of 32 whereas teammates Harinder Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra too proceeded to the Round of 32 in the Men’s singles.

India, however, faced some shocking defeats too. The biggest of them being 10th ranked Women’s hockey team’s 2-3 loss to the 26th ranked Wales. In cycling, the women’s team finish 6th whereas the men finished 7th in the sprint qualification event. Both the men’s and the women’s basketball teams too lost their opening byes.

But the day belonged to M Chanu Saikhom. The world champion and now Gold medallist became the talk of town after she pulled off a record performance to hand India its first gold medal.

Here is the entire schedule of Indian athletes who will be participating on Day 2 (April 6, Friday) in the 2018 Australia Commonwealth Games.

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Athlete: Pranati Das

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Arun Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg)

Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

India vs Malaysia

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 10:02 AM

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 10:47 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

Athlete: Sanuraj P

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

Athlete: Deepak Lather

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 69kg)

Time: 9:42 AM

Athlete: Saraswati Rout

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg)

Time: 2:12 PM

India vs Scotland

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

